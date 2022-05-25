Nolan Billeter sat down with his parents, Kyle and Brandye, before his senior year came about last summer.
They talked about goals he has for himself in his final year of high school, both academically and athletically. Academically, he wanted to maintain his high-grade point average. Athletically, he wanted to accomplish a daunting feat: win three state championships.
“I just smiled and snickered,” Kyle wrote in an email, adding, “knowing how hard it is to win one state championship at a 6A school, let alone three.”
At first, Kyle thought Nolan was overreaching. He didn’t want his son to have lofty expectations and be disappointed if he wasn’t able to accomplish his goal. Then, he and the Desert Vista cross country team won the state title in the fall.
One down, two to go.
Nolan immediately transitioned to soccer when the cross country season ended. He was part of a Thunder team that for three years fell short in the postseason in heartbreaking ways.
The Thunder lost in penalty kicks two out of the three years. Both instances were in the quarterfinals or better. But they were determined entering the 2021-22 season. They worked hard all off-season, and Nolan felt something was different about this year’s team.
He was right.
Desert Vista ran the table in AIA play. Counting tournaments, the team lost four games all year. They entered the 6A postseason as the No. 1 overall seed. They were forced to overtime against Hamilton in the semifinals and prevailed. They won the championship over Chandler a couple days later.
“When you’re on a team like that, with guys of that caliber, it’s just so much fun,” Nolan said. “I’ve known most of those boys for five-plus years. So, it was huge winning with them.”
It was at this point Kyle and Brandye realized Nolan’s dream of winning three state titles in one season was on the brink of coming to fruition.
“Between soccer and his distance running, they felt like they had a special group,” Brandye said. “They all wanted it. It’s something they had all talked about for four years. They felt if they could stay healthy and stay united, they felt they could accomplish something special.
“From a parent perspective, that was neat to see.”
But Nolan and his teams made it look relatively easy. That remained true on the track this spring, where the Thunder boys were poised to capture the Division I state title and knock off defending champion Chandler in the process.
Nolan ran alongside Noah Jodon, Ethan Bukowski and Gabe Parham in the 4x800-meter relay run. They were the team that just a week prior ran the fastest time in program history and second-fastest in the state. They didn’t disappoint on the final day of the meet, Saturday, May 14.
While they didn’t capture a new state or national record — mostly due to the over 100-degree temperatures that day — they captured gold in the event.
Desert Vista’s boys team went on to impress in a slew of other events that’s day and the week leading up to it. They won the state title for the first time since 2018 with 107 points.
Nolan got his third championship and added a bonus one in the relay.
“It means a lot,” Nolan said. “The four years of hard work finally paid off. It just took a lot of dedication to perform my best throughout the entire year and all three seasons. I’m most proud of that.”
Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka recognized Nolan for his contributions to all three championships.
“Congrats to Senior Stud Nolan Billeter on this massive accomplishment!” Klecka wrote on Twitter with a picture of him and Noah alongside the three trophies. “(Three) large school team titles in one year. He played a huge part on all 3. So proud of him!”
Nolan has been a three-sport athlete since stepping foot on Desert Vista’s campus four years ago. While doing so, he’s maintained a high GPA while taking honors and AP classes.
Last Thursday, he walked across the stage at Desert Vista’s stadium and received his diploma. That field, that stadium, holds a special place in Nolan’s heart.
It’s where he and the cross country team practices for countless hours, sometimes early in the morning, on the track. On the field, which up until two years ago was mostly dirt mounds and rocks by the time the soccer team got to it, he made friends and accomplished a goal for the program since it won state last time in 2018.
And up until a few weeks ago that same track was the destination for him for countless after school practices and meets. All his hard work both academically and athletically culminated with those trophies and his diploma.
Now, he’s ready to take a step back.
“I’m happy with all that I’ve achieved,” Nolan said. “I think I’m ready to take a step back now and do sports for fun instead of competing.”
Nolan plans to use the life lessons he learned about what hard work can help one achieve in his college career, as he will study psychology at Northern Arizona University in the fall.
Brandye and Kyle said they thought all along they were the ones who were supposed to inspire their kids. But Nolan has flipped the script.
“We’re very blessed,” Brandye said. “I think this is what every parent dreams of, to have a kid who works hard and is kind-hearted and is going to soar. We’re thrilled.”
