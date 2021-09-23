The Desert Vista football program entered the 2021 season with a chip on its shoulder after it went winless last year.
That chip grew after its Week 1 loss to Perry by a touchdown, caused by costly turnovers and penalties late in the game. But an early bye week allowed the Thunder to regroup and dominate Mesa for its first win in two years on Sept. 17.
It was clear early on Thursday night the momentum from that win carried over into the new week, as all facets of the game seemed to click for Desert Vista in its 52-7 rout of district-rival Corona del Sol.
“We don’t feel respected,” Desert Vista junior quarterback Jackson Akins said. “We went 0-6 last year. We feel like every team looks past us. We wanted to come out here and make a statement. We played as a team and got a great win.”
Desert Vista’s first two drives of the game showed hints of some of the same miscues it had earlier in the season. Still, the Thunder drove 80 yards down the field on their first possession before senior wideout Mekhi Hibbler was stripped from behind while going into the end zone.
On Desert Vista’s next drive, which began inside the Corona del Sol 30 after a fumble, the Thunder settled for a 37-yard field goal from Noah Perez. But from there, everything seemed to work.
Akins led the Thunder up and down the field, often times starting in good field position thanks to Desert Vista’s defense. Akins wasted little time securing the Thunder’s first touchdown, a 4-yard pass to tight end Hayden Engel. Just a few plays later after recovering a pooch kick, Akins connected with Engel again, this time from 9 yards out. The tight end caught three passes on the night for 12 yards but had Desert Vista’s first two touchdowns of the game.
“Hayden Engel played a great game at tight end, he’s like an unsung hero for us,” Desert Vista coach Ty Wisdom said. “But calling plays is easy with guys like him and Devon Grubbs and Mekhi Hibbler. Michael Allison had a good game and out O-line kept their blocks.
“We talked about playing confident and fast all week. The kids came out and executed.”
Senior running back Devon Grubbs, determined to have a breakout year after injuries hampered his performance the last two seasons, was once again electric for the Thunder.
He rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown — a 1-yard run in the second quarter — in the first half but began to find running lanes in the last two quarters. His second touchdown of the night, a 17-yard run, came in the final quarter with Desert Vista already on cruise control.
He ended the night with 20 carries for 124 yards. It was the third time this season Grubbs rushed for at least 100 yards.
“I couldn’t do it without my O-line,” Grubbs said. “I’ve got some dogs blocking for me. But not only that, it’s the offensive play calling. Coach (Wisdom), he’s very strategic with it and he knows how to set up plays.”
Akins, who struggled as a sophomore in 2020, has poured it on for Desert Vista in three games this season. In the first half Thursday he completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 172 yards and had three total touchdowns — the third a 6-yard rush of his own.
He connected with junior wide receiver Michael Allison on a 38-yard score in the third quarter for his fourth touchdown. It was the only pass completion he had in the second half on just two attempts. He finished the night 14 of 18 for 210 yards and one interception. He connected with six different wideouts. Allison had 102 receiving yards, Hibbler had 55.
Even some of the younger players on Desert Vista’s roster contributed Thursday against Corona del Sol. Christian Clark, a sophomore running back, made plays on defense for the Thunder. He also saw a bulk of the workload in the final minutes of the game, finishing with 45 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Akins credited the defense for its ability to put the ball back in the hands of the offense on a consistent basis Thursday night. Along with two turnovers, Corona del Sol was held to just 73 yards of total offense. The only score for the Aztecs came on a long kick return by junior Owen Janssen in the second quarter.
“We have a fire under us,” Akins said. “I think for us, it’s our preparation. We have a bond on this team that makes us all brothers. We all play for each other.”
The convincing win further builds momentum for a Desert Vista team that had for so long craved that feeling. Now, for the first time since 2019, the Thunder are on a two-game win streak heading into its toughest opponent to date in a Highland team that made it to the 6A title game last season.
Just like it did. with Corona del Sol, Desert Vista will enter the game with a chip on its shoulder from last season. And unlike in 2020, the 2-1 Thunder will enter the contest against the Hawks with confidence.
“This give us a lot of momentum and confidence, which is what we needed,” Grubbs said. “We lost to them last year so we have a chip on our shoulder. That’s going to push us to keep going and try to get better and better every week.”
