The popularity of flag football has been on the rise in Arizona and across the nation in recent years, as more and more schools begin to implement teams to compete alongside other sports offered at the high school level.
The growth in popularity was so prevalent in Arizona, it forced the Arizona Interscholastic Association to fast track it and make it an officially sanctioned sport for the 2023-24 school year. That means a bigger regular season schedule, more teams to play and, of course, the opportunity to compete for a state title.
“I’m really excited,” Mountain Pointe senior Amiya Dedrick said. “I’m really glad we get the opportunity to go out there and show what we can do.”
Dedrick, like so many other seniors, is a trailblazer for the sport.
She joined last spring when Mountain Pointe implemented its club team. The Pride played a small schedule, mostly against Chandler schools in the final season as a club sport.
She learned unity, how to bond with teammates and most importantly how to play the game. It was a rewarding experience for her as she said she never imagined she would have that opportunity at the high school level. But she’s thankful.
“If a year ago you asked me if I would be sitting here doing interviews for it being an official sport, I wouldn’t have ever thought of this,” Dedrick said. “It feels nice to have younger girls seeing now that they have the opportunity to do this.”
Dedrick was one of two players present at Tempe Union’s media day, now an annual event held last year for the boys’ football programs. This year, the girls came along.
The same was done at other school districts, including Mesa and Deer Valley. The rise in popularity not only for players but for in-state media warranted the addition of the girls.
Head Coach Sergio Ramirez said it was a good preview for how much attention the girls will get in the season. That has him and his team ready to go.
“We could start tomorrow,” Ramirez said. “We were one of the schools lucky enough to have some games last season. We cannot wait.”
Chandler Unified was the first to lead the way for girls’ flag football teams, hosting spring club seasons where district schools played each other and competed for a district title.
Last season, the district branched out to play teams like Mountain Pointe, Eastmark and Xavier, among others.
The rise in popularity has also brought along scholarship opportunities. Several girls were offered at the event.
“To receive offers to college for a sport you really like is an amazing thing,” Desert Vista senior Monica Woodruff said. “The fact that we can do it now for flag football, it’s great.”
Co-Head Coach Derek Herring said it was amazing to see a large number of girls show interest in flag football at Desert Vista. Many of them also play other sports such as softball in the spring, so they were athletic and picked up the game quickly.
He said they have a chance to make history at the school.
“For me, I can’t put it into words,” Herring said. “We’ve been talking about maybe doing something other programs in our school haven’t had a chance to do, to become a sport and in the same year make it to state. That’s a really need position they’re in.”
Like other seniors, Alexia Smith is excited. She knows she is helping lead the way for a new sport in the state and that is a feeling that’s hard to describe.
“I think it’s amazing because until recently women didn’t have the opportunity to play football,” Smith said. “Now to be able to be in that graduating class and go into college and play, it’s an awesome opportunity.”
Beyond simply having an opportunity, the girls also show their athleticism.
Every position outside of the quarterback is eligible to go out for passes in flag football, unlike tackle where five offensive linemen must stay to block. But in order to find those open receivers in flag, teams need quarterbacks capable of making short to long throws.
Luckily for Mountain Pointe, it has freshman Amaya Moreno.
Not only will Moreno play flag football this fall, but she’s also competing for the starting spot on the Pride freshman tackle football team. She competed in some 7-on-7 tournaments this summer with the boys, throwing deep balls over the top for touchdowns.
She said it’ll be difficult to manage her time, but she's already gotten into a routine. Now she’s just excited to finally play some games.
“I’m definitely excited,” Moreno said. It’s a good group of girls with great coaches. We’re ready for the season.”
Both Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista will compete in the 6A Conference for the inaugural flag season this fall, which has 59 teams in total.
The Pride will face Mountain View to open the season on Aug. 29, while the Thunder face Mountain Ridge.
