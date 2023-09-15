The Hamilton Huskies used a 45-point first-half burst to race past fellow 6A squad Desert Vista Friday night at Hamilton High School.
The dominant first half eventually turned to a 70-7 route for the hosting Huskies, who improve to 3-1 overall and are winners of three in a row. Desert Vista falls to 1-3 overall in the first year of the Scooter Molander era.
With just a fumble by Breylon Blount on the Huskies opening drive, which hinted at a tight contest brewing early on, the Huskies didn’t make many mistakes in the half to note — or the entire game for that matter. Hamilton starting quarterback Beckham Pellant threw for five touchdowns to three different targets — Blount, Dylan Lord and Avery Knight — and completed roughly 18 of 21 passes for 250 yards or so, all of that work came in the first half.
Most of his passes landed to open receivers, who did the work themselves with yards after the catch coming aplenty.
“Fumbles are unfortunate but we just got back to our bread and butter,” Pellant said. “We got back to easy throws and kept the ball moving and start throwing those deep balls. Also, a lot of great plays by our running backs and wide receivers — I really didn’t have to push the ball downfield too much. They just caught the ball, got loose, and scored touchdowns.”
Pellant also scrambled a handful of times to gain chunk yardage for good measure.
The Hamilton defense also got in on the scoring action. Alexander Ross jumped a pass thrown by Desert Vista quarterback Zach Brown just minutes after the Huskies’ first scoring drive. Ross took the interception 45 yards for a score and early in the first quarter.
The 63-point win is the latest for a Hamilton team that has been doing pretty much that as of late, with three straight wins by at least 30 points since a season-opening double-digit loss to West Valley powerhouse Liberty.
Friday’s win is the largest margin of victory for Hamilton this season, and is the largest winning margin for the school in the past decade-plus.
“It’s always fun to win, especially in blowout fashion,” Pellant said. “Everyone’s got high spirits and it’s a good atmosphere out here. “ … Obviously we are trending up,” Pellant said. “We are getting bigger and bigger margins of victory and we are really just trying to get better every week.”
Hamilton back-up quarterback Rich Lucero Jr. played the entire second half and did plenty of damage on his own with two passing touchdowns of 32 and 5 yards to Legend Bernard and Daniel-john Onwuamaegbu respectively. Lucero added a rushing score as well. The Huskies final score of the game came off a red zone rushing TD by Jeremiah Huckaby following a Desert Vista turnover deep in their own territory.
On the flip side, Desert Vista’s new head coach, the school’s third in three seasons, saw some room for improvement for his squad.
Desert Vista failed to score until the first possession of the second half, needing just two plays to find the end zone after being held scoreless for two quarters. Thunder starting quarterback Zach Brown found teammates Dallas Starke and Roan Martinez for 38 and 58 yard receptions respectively. The latter was good for the Thunder’s one scoring strike of the night.
Sitting at 1-3 with all those losses coming via double-digit losses, the Thunder have room to grow under their new head coach.
“What we have, right now and often, is that we have 10 guys doing the right thing and one guy just not getting it done and it’s not the same guy every time and so we just need more consistency. We had some good plays tonight. Need to tackle better for sure. We played a really experienced and talented team this evening and Hamilton played well.”
Hamilton (3-1) hosts Mesa (3-1) next week. Desert Vista (1-3) hosts Chaparral (1-3) in hopes of finding some consistency.
