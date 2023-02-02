Since 1992, Arizona Arsenal Soccer Club has been one of the go-to programs for youth soccer players to compete at a high level in and outside Arizona.
The club expanded to join the United Premier Soccer League and Women’s Premier Soccer League to cater to players ranging in ages 18 to 30 years old. The semi-professional environment has been a hit ever since for the premier flagship soccer club out of Bell Bank Park in Mesa. But now, Arsenal is looking to further extend its reach in the soccer space.
The club announced on January 19 it would join the United Soccer League, League Two, a division of the USL Championship that houses professional teams such as Phoenix Rising FC.
It’s a monumental step for a club that aims to be seen as a direct path to a professional career in the sport for aspiring players.
“This is huge. We thought we were going to stick with the UPSL and WPSL, that was the move we made last year but we’re always looking to expand,” said Ty Iannone, Arsenal’s pre pro general manager and an assistant coach at Desert Vista.
“We’re always looking to create a better soccer environment in Arizona and to benefit our soccer membership at Arizona Arsenal Soccer Club. It felt like the move we had to make when the opportunity came forward to us.”
USL League Two is two steps down from the championship league, which houses professional clubs awaiting an opportunity to join Major League Soccer.
Founded in 1995, USL League Two is a semi-professional developmental league with 16 division across four conferences. Teams are spread out throughout the country, with several in the western part of the United States. FC Tucson was an expansion team in USL League Two last season.
Arsenal’s League Two team will cater to collegiate athletes mostly but will be open to elite players in the 16- to 17-year-old age group as well as up to 30 years old. The League Two team will now become the flagship for the club. It will still have teams in the UPSL and WPSL also, as those will cater to those who are on the cusp of making the jump to the League Two team.
Arsenal still caters to the younger age groups as well.
“To see how much the club has grown from my time playing here to what it is now, it’s super exciting to be a part of it,” Iannone said. “I’m grateful for it and excited to see where it can grow in the next five to 10 years as we continue to grow.”
While an exciting new venture for the club and its players, it doesn’t come without added expenses.
Iannone said the cost for the team to travel across the southwest region of the United States will be steep. They’ve looked into various sponsorships from local businesses across the Valley.
While it will be difficult, he is confident the club will be able to achieve their financial goals and put together a competitive team to compete in the USL League Two.
“It’s a big jump up, I’ll be honest,” Iannone said. “It’s expensive but we thought to create a better landscape of soccer in Arizona and to give a better opportunity to Arsenal alumni, collegiate athletes and aspiring professional athletes, we thought, ‘Let’s do this thing.’
“We want to make it as competitive and impactful for the state as we can.”
Arsenal’s League Two team will be coached by Adam Burke, whose soccer coaching experience includes time with the Rising and most recently St. Louis youth teams.
Arsenal will soon hold tryouts for the League Two team. The team will play 14 matches in the regular season, seven of which will be held at Bell Bank Park’s stadium. The season will run from May to mid-July.
“I’m a kid in a candy shop,” Iannone said. “This is something Technical Director Dave Belfort and I have had in the works for a long time. We finally got it approved about a month ago and to get this announced and see the reactions on social media, it was super exciting.
“The hard work isn’t done yet. But as soon as that first whistle is blown on that first game, I know it’ll be super exciting for everybody that was involved putting this together.”
