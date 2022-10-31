Pride golf program on rise after qualifying 1 for state

Tony Ramseyer has spent the last 25 years doing something he adores: Coaching golf at Mountain Pointe.
He’s seen the program in its infancy. He’s seen it flourish at times and most recently, he’s seen it at its lowest. But year after year, players joined. Even when the team failed to qualify any players for the state championship on countless occasions, he doubled down on his passion for creating lasting memories and molding high school aged boys into young men.
That’s what he has taken pride in over the last two decades as a coach and nearly three as a teacher. But this year it is paying off on the course.
“I run the state tournament so it’s nice to have a kid playing in it,” Mountain Pointe head golf coach and AIA golf State Tournament Director Tony Ramseyer said. “It’s been really neat to have Teagan Kearney qualify for state and try to get us back there and rolling.”
For the first time since 2017, when Ramseyer’s son, Zachary, qualified for the state golf championship, the Pride will be represented in Tucson. Kearney, a senior leader of the golf program, qualified for state and is currently ranked No. 56 overall in Division II. He shot a 39 against Desert Vista, Corona del Sol and Brophy, Mountain Pointe’s final match of the regular season.
However, he isn’t letting the ranking define who he is as a player.
He’s confident in his ability. His teammates are confident in his ability. So are his coaches.
“It feels really good after all the hard work,” Kearney said. “I’m just excited to be there at the end of the day. Win or lose it’s going to be a great time. But I want to win.
“No one really knows about Mountain Pointe golf. I have a chance to make
us known.”
This year’s Mountain Pointe team is made up of a majority of baseball players. Kearney is one, Carter Bailey is another. Four more joined them this season.
That has allowed the team to become closer together. They already have chemistry from their time on the diamond, and it’s only grown since they all joined the golf team to play in the fall.
In their minds, it’s another way to represent the school. They feel they have what it takes to make a deep run this spring with the returning players they have in baseball. But they first wanted to set the stage for a successful year in golf. They did that by qualifying Kearney.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Bailey said. “I know how hard he has worked for this moment. We both started playing together my freshman year, he got me into golf. I’ve seen him improve so much over the last four years. I’m excited to see what he does down at state.
“I think he can win.”
Ramseyer’s love for the Mountain Pointe community runs deep. He’s taught there for nearly three decades – next year marks his 30th at the school. His wife works at the school and it was the first to give him a position as a teacher when he moved to the Valley from Michigan back in 1994.
He told himself at the time that he wanted to find a school that he could become involved in and remain for the entirety of his teaching career. He knew he found that right away at Mountain Pointe.
He’s had his own kids go through the school, he and his wife live right down the street. Some of his former students are now coaching alongside him, including girls’ golf and baseball head coach Max Pincus. He’s also started to see some of his former students’ kids in his classes.
That, he joked, was a sign to him that he’s been doing it for quite a while. But as it stands, he has no plans to call it quits anytime soon.
“I love the school, I love the legacy of it,” Ramseyer said. “I really want to make sure the legacy of Mountain Pointe continues. I’ve had some great golf teams with good athletes, great people come through.
“I do this for the kids. I do this because I enjoy watching these boys turn into good young men. That’s something I pride my program around. I’m not the best golf coach, but I know enough to let them become good young men and help them reach their maximum potential.”
Kearney will tee off Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Omni Tucson National in the Division II championship starting at 9 a.m. The tournament will conclude Thursday, where individual and team state champions will be crowned.
