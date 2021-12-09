The last two seasons for the Mountain Pointe basketball season were filled with heartbreak.
In 2019 the Pride made a run to the 6A state title game only to lose to rival Desert Vista. The next year, returning most of its players, the Pride made yet another run. This time, while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic virtually unscathed, they fell by a point to Sunnyslope in the championship.
Head coach Kaimarr Price vowed his team wouldn’t replicate the 1990-94 Buffalo Bills, a team that went to four straight super bowls but failed to come away with a win. Price believes the third time is the charm for his program. But it will take a new level of aggressiveness not seen in year’s past.
“It comes down to the mentality and discipline of our program,” Price said. “We sort of do ourselves a disservice getting up by 15 or 20 then kind of relax. We have to play how we play and hold ourselves to the same standard whether we are up 20 or down 20. We have to perform at our level no matter what.”
Price has confidence in his program, and for good reason. Not only has he established a strong support staff around him in his now three years with the team, but Mountain Pointe has also become a destination school for transfer players and those entering high school.
That became clear when former Cesar Chavez standout freshman Tru Washington transferred to the program before last season. Since then, the Pride have received other players who figure to play a significant role on both ends of the floor, including 6-foot-6 junior wing Marsai Mason.
Junior guard Mark Brown, a starter since his freshman year for the Pride, plans to take the next step as one of the key leaders for the team. Especially with forward Zereoue Williams and point guard Jason Kimbrough now having graduated.
But perhaps the one player that Price, Brown and the rest of the program are the most excited for is senior guard Anthony Jaramillo.
“Anthony is a dog,” Brown said. “I told him to play hard and just do him. He can hit 3s, get to the basket, play defense, I know he’s always going to play hard all game. He’s got that dog mentality. That’s why I like him.”
Jaramillo is the type of player that makes those around him better. Not only does he have a bulldog-like mentality, similar to Jevon Carter of the Brooklyn Nets, but he has the ability to knock down shots from anywhere on the floor.
During a preseason practice following Mountain Pointe’s scrimmage against Carl Hayden and Hamilton, Price was heard pumping up Jaramillo after every defensive play he made. At times, those were followed with subtle “you, OK?” questions.
Every time, Jaramillo answered with a thumbs up.
“I’m excited to have him back because his mentality and his character as a whole is what we missed since the day he got hurt,” Price said. “Even though he was around last year, it wasn’t the same. Obviously, there’s some worry there because he doesn’t know how to dial it back.
“So it’s on us and our training staff to push him hard off the court so he can perform well on it.”
Jaramillo suffered a torn ACL early on last season. He attacked rehabilitation and on Tuesday, Nov. 23, took part in his first full-contact practice with his team. It was there he shined and looked to be in mid-season form.
The process of returning to the court was a grueling one for Jaramillo. It is for every athlete with his type of injury. But he was determined to make it back in time for the Pride’s first game Tuesday, Nov. 30 against Chandler.
He did.
“I was glad to be back,” Jaramillo said. “I just wanted to get back into the groove and make sure I’m good. I would just watch from the sideline and study. I wanted to make sure I knew everything for when I came back because I knew when I did, it was go time. I made sure I was on it.”
Mountain Pointe opened the season with a 35-point victory over Chandler. The Pride then went on to beat South Mountain 97-40.
Price told his team ahead of the season that he expected them to put up points. They have the talent to do so and so far, they’ve done exactly that. But that will have to continue as Mountain Pointe moves into the meat of its schedule, which includes games against Harvard-Westlake, a powerhouse program in California during the annual Hoophall West invitational on Dec. 11.
The following Tuesday, the Pride face Perry in what could be a 6A championship preview. And their schedule doesn’t get much easier from there with two matchups against rival Desert Vista, a surging Highland team and Desert Ridge in region play.
Price knows his team has what it takes after reloading the roster from last season. Now, it comes down to execution.
“We’ve lacked a level of discipline and execution that teams who deserve to win championships have. And that’s on me,” Price said. “I’ve got to be more accountable, personally. It’s been that way this year more so than in past years.
“The talent is here and they play hard enough. I just have to do better.”
