In the waning minutes of the bizarre game, which included a pair of safeties and special teams mishaps, quarterback Zach Brown sparked a methodical final drive to propel the Desert Vista Thunder over the gritty Valley Vista Monsoon, escaping with the first of the season in a 18-17 comeback thriller.
Brown, with receiver Roan Martinez and company, put together their best drive of the night and marched deep into Monsoon territory in the waning minutes. Martinez said he wasn’t worried about scoring during the final drive.
“I knew we were going to come together,” he said. “I felt the energy, the rhythm was building.”
Then with under a minute left, Brown connected with Mekhi Toms to cap off the drive on a 7-yard score, bringing Desert Vista within one.
However, coach Scooter Molander decided to use the momentum his team had and go for the win. With the game and the Thunder's first win of the season on the line, Brown again found Caden Leonard open in the flat.
The decision to go for two came at a surprise to some players, Toms being one of them.
“I was surprised,” Toms said. “I thought we were going to let our defense come back on, but coach is bold and coach knows we can get it.”
Molander wanted it and he got it. “Both for the touchdown and the two-point conversion, confident, real confident,” he said. “I felt like we had the momentum at that point in the game, and I didn’t want to give it back. I didn’t want any adjustments. I felt like let’s win it right now because we have the control, we have the ball and we were confident in the call.”
Brown shared the confidence Molander had on the final drive, knowing his group had it in the and he’s seen it happen in practice.
“We knew the situation,” Brown said. “All glory to God we all came and were confident and we knew exactly what we had to do so it was just a matter of going out there and doing it. We freed ourselves because it was now or never.”
Molander and Brown acknowledged the impact of having Martinez back in the line up, and his presence was felt when the time came. Brown “believes the world” of Martinez, who missed time due to injury but is slowly working his way back.
Outside of the Thunder’s desperation drive, special teams was the theme of the night. Barrett Reginald kick-started the game for the Thunder by finding a crease up the middle and returning the opening kick for a score in just 13 seconds.
Desert Vista’s only other points came off of a blocked Valley Vista punt that was scooped up and returned to the 17-yard line by Johnathan Authin, leading to a 22-yard field goal.
The Thunder’s defense again stepped up to the plate, providing four turnovers and not allowing splash plays that gashed them in previous weeks. Toms ended the first half with an interception in the end zone while defensive tackle Isaiah Packer came down with the ball after it was batted at the line of scrimmage.
Despite making the plays when they needed to happen, the Thunder still stumbled over themselves at times, including giving up four points off a pair of safeties. After a 21-yard run to give Desert Vista breathing room from its own 2-yard line, the ball was snapped over the head of quarterback Seth Hanson before tumbling backwards into the end zone. Hanson was able to scurry back and spare the Thunder four points had it been recovered by the Monsoon.
The Thunder defense stopped the Monsoon threatening to score at the 2-yard line on fourth and goal, but pressure in the face of Brown on the ensuing Thunder possession led to a frantic throw and the games second safety.
After both teams exchanged punts, the Monsoon took a shot on fourth-and-10 from the Thunder 26-yard line and connected to take a 17-10 lead.
Both teams continued to trade penalties, punts (and fake punts) during the fourth quarter that never allowed the ball to move beyond Monsoon territory. That was until the final minutes.
While it wasn’t pretty, the Thunder found a way to earn their first win of the season and first for Molander as coach.
“Sometimes when you have to, you find a way.”
