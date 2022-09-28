The time has come.
It’s the one game a year that is a must-win for Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista high schools in Ahwatukee. The Ahwatukee Bowl.
This year’s game comes after an overtime bout last season that ended in favor of the Thunder. Several key contributors return on both sides to help lead their teams to victory, along with some new faces.
Here’s a look at some impact players to watch in the 26th annual Ahwatukee Bowl on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Mountain Pointe
Chris Arviso
This is senior quarterback Chris Arviso’s third Ahwatukee Bowl game leading Mountain Pointe. He led the Pride to a win as a sophomore and fell just short as a junior. This year, however, he’s already set new records for Mountain Pointe with single game passing yards and aims to continue his hot streak against Desert Vista. He's also got several weapons around him, including wideouts Jaylen Johnson, Jayden Davis and Matty Braun.
Christian Clark, Jay’len Rushing and Randle Parker
The three-headed monster at running back has been successful so far for the Pride. Led by senior Jay’len Rushing, Mountain Pointe has been able to quickly establish dominance up front and on the ground. Juniors Randle Parker and Christian Clark, a Desert Vista transfer, have also played pivotal roles. Clark has also started on defense for the Pride at safety.
Kaleb Jones and Kahoua Leha
Senior Kahoua Leha and sophomore Kaleb Jones may be one of the best duos for offensive and defensive line in the state. On defense, the pair can dominate the line of scrimmage. On offense, they combine to open massive running lanes for Mountain Pointe’s rushing attack. They’re the leaders in the trenches for the Pride this season.
Izaac Patterson
Izaac Patterson’s growth this off-season was monumental. He became bigger, faster and stronger heading into his senior season and its showed in his play on the field. At linebacker he has the ability to single-handedly stop the run. His speed also makes him a threat on offense for the Pride.
Desert Vista
Braxton Thomas
Junior quarterback Braxton Thomas was key in this game last year when the Thunder won in overtime. He’s hoping to replicate that performance this season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder hasn’t run as much this season, instead settling in the pocket to show off his arm strength. But he can be a dual threat player when needed and can change the outcome of a game.
Traven Vigenser and Roan Martinez
Senior wide receiver Traven Vigenser will play in his first Ahwatukee Bowl, while junior wideout Roan Martinez will play in his second but first as a starter. Both have been key this season for the Thunder. They’re the top two targets for Thomas so far and compliment senior Michael Allison, who can play any position for the Thunder. Both Martinez and Vigenser hope to replicate the success they had against Campo Verde on Thursday against Mountain Pointe.
Antonio Delgado
There may not be a player on the field Thursday night that has as much passion for Desert Vista as senior linebacker Antonio Delgado has. He watched his older brother Armando help lead the Thunder to victory in this game. Last year, he had the game-winning sack. He’s taken his off-season seriously and despite a rough start as a team, he has been one of the most consistent players and leaders on the Thunder defense so far.
Jaden Humphrey
Senior linebacker Jaden Humphrey was sidelined due to injury the first two games of the season. But since his return, he’s made an impact alongside Delgado on the defense. The two complement each other well, and Humphrey’s progression has him still due for a breakout performance. He hopes it comes against Mountain Pointe, the biggest game of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.