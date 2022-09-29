It started off as a track meet.
Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista traded blows throughout much of the first half of Thursday night’s Ahwatukee Bowl. Neither defense could find the momentum to stop the opposing offense until late in the second quarter.
That’s when the Pride forced the first punt of the game. It was the turning point. The momentum swung and Mountain Pointe continued to pile on the rushing yards as it went on to defeat Desert Vista 63-35 to even the all-time series between the two rivals at 13.
“We were waiting for it,” Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer said of the defensive stop. “We knew we couldn’t keep going back and forth. We got it and then it’s like, ‘Ok, let’s get back to what we do.’
“We were able to do that tonight, fortunate enough.”
Mountain Pointe’s game plan appeared simple: Run the ball.
The Pride have said all season they believe they have one of, if not the best, backfield in the state in senior Jay’len Rushing and juniors Christian Clark and Randle Parker. In the 26th Ahwatukee Bowl, they made good on that statement.
One-by-one the trio gouged Desert Vista’s defense. First it was Rushing who capped off the Pride’s second scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown. It was his first of two total scores on the night, the second late in the third quarter on a 23-yard run.
On Mountain Pointe’s next drive, it was Clark. The Desert Vista transfer found the end zone from 11 yards out and celebrated with a blown kiss to many of his friends that remain on Desert Vista’s roster. He swapped jerseys with one of them, junior quarterback Braxton Thomas, after the game.
Like Rushing, Clark found the end zone twice on the night against his former team. His second one came late in the fourth quarter with the game decided.
“I’ve been thinking about this ever since I transferred,” Clark said. “Of course when I got the hardship, this is a game I was thinking about a lot.
“I think this was a statement win. We know what we’re capable of. It’s momentum.”
While Rushing and Clark racked up highlights with stiff arms and broken tackles, Parker did the same. The junior capitalized on several big runs off the left side of the offensive line. One of which, he broke free for a 55-yard touchdown.
The trio of backs dominated behind Mountain Pointe’s offensive line. Together they combined for 366 yards and five touchdowns.
Individually, Parker had 140, Clark 112 and Rushing 114.
“The line did their thing,” Rushing said. “We feed off each other. It feels great, amazing. That game (last year), it felt like our spirit was taken away. To beat them this way and get the trophy back home, it feels great.
“When I say the best backfield in the state, I mean it. I’ve never played with dudes like this before.”
While the Pride managed to dominate on the ground, they also did it through the air when needed. Senior quarterback Chris Arviso wasted little time carving up Desert Vista’s secondary.
On the Pride’s first offensive play, he connected with senior wideout Matty Braun for a 64-yard touchdown. It was the first of two touchdown passes thrown by Arviso. Both went to Braun.
Arviso finished 12-of-15 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed in a 1-yard touchdown.
“When (the defense) is trying to stop the run, then I can throw the ball,” Arviso said. “We have weapons everywhere. It’s hard to stop.
“This is my last one and we ended it with a bang. It felt good.”
Desert Vista’s offense answered every haymaker thrown by Mountain Pointe in the first half. Junior quarterback Braxton Thomas, like Arviso, carved up the Pride secondary.
He found junior wideout Roan Martinez on a 55-yard touchdown pass to answer Mountain Pointe in the first quarter. He then led the Thunder down the field which opened the door for senior running back Michael Allison to score from 2 yards out.
On the Thunder’s ensuing drive early in the second quarter, Thomas ran in a touchdown from 11 yards out.
The seven combined offensive drives to start the game resulted in touchdowns for both teams. The first punt didn’t take place until late in the second quarter, when Mountain Pointe’s defense dug in and forced a three-and-out by the Thunder. Then, mistakes, penalties and a three drives where Thomas was forced out of the game due to injury plagued Desert Vista.
It allowed Mountain Pointe to increase its lead and it was a hole the Thunder weren’t able to climb out of.
“They just ran the ball extremely well and we found a couple of times to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Desert Vista coach Nate Gill said. “A track meet is something you never want as a defensive guy. We knew they had a load back there with those guys.
“They played well, hats off to them. We have to check under the hood, see what we can do better and keep pushing forward.”
Thomas returned in the third quarter and connected with Martinez twice more on throws of 55 and 33 yards, respectively. He finished 16-of-22 for 312 yards and four total touchdowns. All three through the air went to Martinez, who caught six passes for 186 yards.
The 63 points by Mountain Pointe tied the record for most points scored by a single team in the Ahwatukee Bowl. Desert Vista scored 63 in a win in 2002. The 98 combined points Thursday night shattered the record for most total points in the rivalry game. The previous record was 76, also set in that 2002 game.
Both Desert Vista (1-4) and Mountain Pointe (3-2) enter a bye week now at the midway point in the season.
“We lost in overtime last year, so the record is evened out. It’s going to be a bloodbath next year,” Lauer said. “But it gives us a little time to breathe here.
“These guys have been working hard and only a win satisfies that. It gives us a pep in our step going into the break.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.