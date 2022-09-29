Mountain Pointe senior running back Jay'len Rushing (33) stiff-arms Desert Vista senior linebacker Connor Straessler (33) after breaking past senior linebacker Antonio Delgado (9) and junior safety Stewart Gibson (32), in the Ahwatukee Bowl football game, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Karl Kiefer Stadium in Ahwatukee Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)