Ahwatukee Little League makes deep play-off run

The 11U Ahwatukee Little League All-Stars managed to avoid elimination from the state tournament on Sunday, July 17 against Maricopa. But the team still faced adversity with more elimination games throughout the week. Top row from left: Coach Bryan Trollop, Cale Pittullo-Hamilton, Grayson Ortiz, Spencer Larimer, Quin Huerta, Ethan Burik, Coach David Austin, Coach Ray Ng; Bottom row from left: Ben Udovich, Maddox Ng, Brody Trollop, Kallen Kmet, Greyson Droz, Lucas Jackson. (Courtesy Ahwatukee Little League)