Ahwatukee Little League makes deep play-off run

The 2022 Little League season is nearing its end in Arizona as the first weekend of the state tournament wrapped up this past Sunday.
Locally, Ahwatukee’s 11U All-Stars avoided elimination from the tournament for the second straight day Monday as they knocked off Litchfield Park. Ahwatukee fell Friday to Cactus Foothills in the first game of the double-elimination tournament.
But they bounce back with a win over Maricopa Maricopa on Sunday to help them advance to Monday.
The victory kept Ahwatukee’s state title chances alive. But the road ahead only grows tougher. The All-Stars had another elimination game Tuesday night against Gilbert American.
It’s a challenge, according to 11U head coach Ray Ng, but he was happy with the way they managed to play when facing adversity on Sunday and yet again on Monday. Now, the 11U team is now one of just six left in contention for the state title.
“It was a tough loss as we were tied in the top of the 6th inning with two outs and two strikes on the batter before giving up five runs on mental mistakes,” Ng said of the team’s loss last Friday.
“We talked about focusing on the future at practice the next day and coming out with an aggressive mindset. They not only did that, but they kept it up the entire game despite a two-hour rain delay in the first inning. If they keep up this mindset, we have a great chance of going far in this tournament.”
The 11U All-Stars are the only representation for Ahwatukee across all divisions in the state tournament after winning the District 13 tournament a week prior. But that doesn’t take away from the impressive seasons the 10U and 12U teams had.
The 12U group made it deep into the district tournament before falling to Chandler National in the semifinals on July 8.
The 10U All-Stars went 17-0-1 throughout the regular season and 6-0 in the district tournament leading up to the state title game. There, however, they ran into a scrappy Chandler North team that made a comeback to force extra innings before ultimately taking the district championship.
Ahwatukee Little League President Jeff Parent said the entire community rallied behind the three All-Star teams during their respective postseason runs. While it wasn’t the outcome most had hoped for, the players and fans enjoyed themselves, especially at the 12U level where most played their final season of Little League.
“I was at about every single game throughout the tournament and the kids looked like they were having the time of their life,” Parent said. “These are the days these kids are going to remember for the rest of their lives. And for each team to go deep in the tournament, it’s something they will cherish.
“The 12s did amazing, too, and for some of those kids this is it because they’re going to age out. I really hope they took the time to embrace the moment. They all looked like they were having fun and that’s what Little League is all about.”
