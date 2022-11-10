A season ago, the Mountain Pointe Pride made a return to the postseason. A needed step for a program looking to rekindle the dominance it held over its conference for the better part of a decade in the 2010s.
That magic went dormant for a spell, then last season’s postseason appearance – a 45-0 first-round exit to Highland – was the baby step. The entrance if you will.
Now, in Eric Lauer’s second season at the helm of a program he saw win after win as an assistant, the program has some momentum into its 6A postseason this time around.
The Pride closed the regular season with four straight wins, the last coming Thursday night on the road at rival Cesar Chavez in a fashion that seemed almost unbelievable for much of the first half. The Pride won a tight contest, 49-46, fending off a furious rally by the hosts.
Lauer called the momentum a light jog, compared to where the team was at this time last season at 4-7 compared to the 7-3 overall record – No. 16 in the 6A entering Thursday, with room to go up as the postseason picture becomes more clear – the Pride sport in 2022.
“We are trying to get it back to balance a little bit,” Lauer said of the direction of the program. “So, that’s what we are working towards and the guys are working hard towards that. The team last year got us in the playoffs knocking on the door. Now, I think we are in a light jog into the playoffs and that feels good.”
“ … Just trying to bring some pride back to the Pride. One family.”
The jog has been building over the past four games, and might resemble more of a steady run one would see in a marathon or a mid-distance sprint. It has been more of a steady build up if you will.
It started even before the run of four in a row wins began. The Pride rattled off two in a row after a now-surprising loss to Chaparral, which finished the season 3-7, at home by double digits. Lauer noted a week ago he takes the onus for the loss, and since the Pride have resembled the team their talent can truly be.
“We know who we are,” Pride running back Jay’Len Rushing said. “We know our offense and are implementing different things that we do each week. We are just playing well and it keeps getting better and there hasn’t been a game where we haven’t gotten better. … Our confidence is high. We are making better and smarter plays because we are confident.”
Mountain Pointe responded from the Chaparral loss with double digit wins over Campo Verde and Desert Vista in the Ahwatukee Bowl, then took Open Division hopeful Corona del Sol to the wire in a 35-28 road loss, only to end the season winners of four straight in response with two games decided by one-possession margins.
Thursday night was one of those close games, even if it looked more like a blowout in the first half.
The Pride led 35-14 by halftime, were in complete control of the game with three first-half interceptions and the offense was led by Chris Arivso’s three scores (two passing TDs to Matty Braun and a run) and Christian Clark with two touchdown runs.
Defensively, the Pride made clutch stops with the three interceptions by Jhalyin Palmer, Izaac Patterson – which each led to Pride scoring drives – and Joseph Washington at the halftime buzzer.
But as alluded to, Chavez fought back and scored in a hurry in the third quarter. The hosts outscored the Pride 24-7 in the third with three TDs and one field goal while taking advantage of a number of penalties and self-inflicted mistakes by the Pride.
A touchdown run by Randell Parker from 29 out looked like the dagger, but Chavez marched downfield and scored with two minutes on the clock and cut it to a field goal. The Pride did enough to run down the clock, converting on a QB sneak from around midfield, as victory formations ensued.
“We finished,” Lauer said of the way his team rebounded from the Chavez rally. “We stubbed our toe in the second half. We also knew, and I told them, they aren’t going to go away. It’s Senior Night, they want to ensure a playoff (spot) and they don’t give up. … We will take the win, finish 7-3 for the first time in a while and see if we can go undefeated every week going forward.”
While there is an air of confidence around the program – which can be argued is rightful as the program turns back into the right direction – the team has self reflection. They keep things in perspective that they are still building and, at the end of the day, haven’t had postseason success yet but are eying just that.
“We just gotta remember we can be confident, but don’t be the team we had last year where we were cool with winning just a few games,” Rushing, who had a 50-yard score after battling the flu all week, said.
The Pride are at the fun part now, awaiting their seeding and matchup in the 6A playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.