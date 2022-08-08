Lauren Ping, who was named the Gatorade Arizona Cross Country Runner of the Year the last three years while competing for Desert Vista, has transferred to Valley Christian.
Megan Ping, Lauren’s mother and former head Desert Vista girls’ cross country coach, confirmed the move Monday morning to the Ahwatukee Foothills News. She said the decision stemmed from a conversation she had with Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka in the spring about an interim cross country coach for the summer while she traveled with Lauren to national events.
“It happened during track. I was trying to figure out someone to coach for the summer because I was going to be taken Lauren to some national meets on behalf of Desert Vista,” Megan said. “She had qualified for some and then we had a couple family trips. Basically, Klecka pulled me into his office and said if I can’t be in Phoenix everyday this summer he was going to post that job.
“That kind of made the decision for us.”
Klecka did not respond to text messages requesting comment at the time of publication.
Lauren has been electric since she stepped foot on campus at Desert Vista as a freshman after moving from Minnesota. She ran alongside her older sister, Grace, who went on to continue her career at Oklahoma State
Lauren won the cross country state title as a freshman for Desert Vista in 2019. She followed that up with another state title a year later. She was a part of the 4x800-meter Thunder relay track team that won gold in 2021. She also won individual titles in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs that same year as Desert Vista placed third as a team.
Lauren won her third-straight cross country championship last fall and helped the Thunder place second. Nagging injuries limited her to just one race at the track state championships this past May. She placed third in the 3200.
She will now help boost the Valley Christian girls’ cross country program into a state title contender this fall. Later in the spring, she will join a program that is already a dynasty with multiple top-three finishes as a team since 2011 and a state title in 2021.
Overall, the Lady Trojans have 19 state championships dating back to 1992.
Megan said having come from a private school in Minnesota before Desert Vista, Valley Christian seemed like the best fit for Lauren.
“We came from a private Catholic high school in Minnesota, and we really miss that atmosphere a lot,” Megan said. “We’re just excited to be on a caring, committed team who cares about its athletes. They pray before practice and we’re Christian, so it feels good to be on a Christian team. We’re excited.”
