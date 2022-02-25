Desert Vista soccer coach Trent Elliott said after his team’s semifinal overtime win over Hamilton they deserved to be in the final.
He wasn’t wrong.
The Thunder were one of the best teams all season, taking down other powerhouse programs in the state in AIA and tournament play. They beat Brophy, tied 4A champion Salpointe Catholic, perennial 5A power Campo Verde and a gritty Hamilton team eager to prove it was back after a down year in 2021 twice.
They were confident they were the best team in the 6A Conference. And Thursday night at Campo Verde High School, Desert Vista beat Chandler 2-0 to prove it reigned supreme for the first time since 2018.
“2018 was my first year coaching, it was kind of a blur,” Elliott said. “This year, getting to actually enjoy it and enjoy it with these guys … the last three years we’ve had great teams and lost in shootouts. For me, I’m just proud of them. They did exactly what they set out to do.”
Much like in the semifinal against Hamilton, Desert Vista and Chandler were scoreless throughout the first 40 minutes of play.
The Thunder went on the attack most of the night, dominating time of possession and putting constant pressure on Chandler’s back line. Junior keeper Simon Turner was challenged at times by the speed and overall talent of Desert Vista’s forwards, but he held his own and his teammates constantly cleared balls.
Desert Vista junior forward Micah Vasey scored first in the semifinals to break the tie with Hamilton. He did it again in the title game against Chandler.
A corner kick from Luke Dotts set Vasey up for a strike right in front of the net.
“I feel really good right now,” Vasey said. “There’s so much going on, it’s hard to really think about anything. You see your team score and you just go to your teammates and go to your fans, and you celebrate. It’s a crazy feeling.”
The two teams went back-and-forth from there with some yellow cards issued. A red card, the only one of the game, was issued to a Desert Vista assistant coach early in the second half.
With just over 17 minutes remaining in the already-delayed game due to the 6A girls game going into penalty kicks just before, the lights at Campo Verde turned off. The 15-minute delay led to fans turning on their phone lights and both student sections dancing to Usher being played over the loudspeakers.
The two teams tried to stay warm in the sub-50-degree weather. Elliott admittedly wondered how the delay would affect his team’s momentum from the early second-half goal.
The affect, however, was minimal as Desert Vista continued to put pressure on Chandler’s defenders. With just over 7 minutes remaining, a header from Vasey set up senior Kaya Yildirim for a goal to make it 2-0.
Chandler came right down the field and attempted to score a quick goal to give itself an opportunity. But as he has done all season and throughout the playoffs, senior keeper Aidan Klein kept everything in front of him on his way to a state championship ring.
“My back line has been so solid all year. We have three seniors back there and they really are a good back line,” Klein said. “I like coming out and clearing the ball. I do whatever I can to help my team. They help me so much and make my job way easier.”
Winning a title is special for Klein. His older brother Brennan did it with the Thunder in 2018 — the last time the soccer program won the championship.
He said the two had often bickered about one having a championship over the other. Klein said he told his parents he would win it as a senior after battling through injuries as a junior.
He did. And now he and his brother are on an even playing field.
“It feels good to actually do it,” an emotional Klein said. “Undefeated on the season. I finally caught up to him. I can finally brag about it.
“We’ve been talking about this all year. I got a ring. We got a ring. That’s all that matters.”
Elliott credited Chandler’s intensity throughout the match and ability to defend Desert Vista’s attacks through the first 40 minutes.
The Wolves entered the contest as the No. 13 seed in 6A and had to win a play-in game to make the tournament. They became road warriors as they knocked off Tolleson, Highland and top-ranked Tucson in penalty kicks to get to the title game.
Head coach Sasha Hunter said he was proud of the way his team battled all year and in the postseason. And having the opportunity to coach his two sons Dillon and Grayson in the process made it even more special.
“It was amazing and having my kids out here … my sophomore was able to move up after the JV season … I was able to coach two of my kids,” Hunter said. “It was special for me because of that and this group of guys, everyone stayed on board. They just didn’t quit.
“It was an amazing season for these guys.”
The win Thursday night secured Desert Vista soccer’s fifth championship as a program. It also marked the third for the school so far this year.
Elliott was proud of the way his team fought this season. And they ended it with the ultimate award: 6A undefeated state champions.
“Our team as a whole, one thing that made us successful is it didn’t matter who I subbed in, we didn’t lose our level of play,” Elliott said. “I think that’s what made us successful this year.”
