Mountain Pointe running back Christian Clark, who quickly became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, has committed to Texas.
The four-star rated running back announced his decision to continue his academic and athletic career with the Longhorns on Thursday, choosing them over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon – the four other schools in his top five.
“The environment, the whole environment,” Clark said about what drew him to Texas. “I think outside of football, too, so the academics are top-notch. Coach (Tashard) Choice will develop me into a great player, and I love the vision they have for me, him and coach (Steve Sarkisian).
“It just felt like home.”
This is Home🤘🏾#HookEm @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/sdrkHq3bTT— Christian Clark (@christian6clark) June 22, 2023
Clark’s recruitment picked up steam after his junior season with the Pride, where he was part of a three-headed monster in the backfield alongside Jaylen Rushing, who signed to play with Washburn University this fall, and Randle Parker, who is also receiving Division I offers.
At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Clark showed his explosiveness as a runner with the Pride. Rushing was the Pride’s power back, bulldozing over defenders. Parker was the speedster, who was able to get around the edge and run away from defenders down the sideline.
Clark became a hybrid of the two while also showcasing his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He rushed for 737 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while splitting carries. He also caught 37 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns.
As his junior film hit the desk of college recruiters, the offers began pouring in. On Jan. 11 it was the University of Arizona, followed by Oregon seven days later. Before January ended, he had received 18 more offers, most from Power Five programs.
Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, Stanford, Auburn and Texas A&M trickled in from February through April. But Texas, which offered in January, remained on him the hardest.
“There wasn’t a week that went by I didn’t talk to coach Choice,” Clark said. “I was getting text messages, letters. They stayed on me pretty hard.”
There was a point in time where Clark and his family began to doubt whether the offers would come. But once he received offers from Colorado State and Liberty before his junior season, he realized quickly that he did have the potential to play at the next level.
Clark has always wanted to be like his older brother, Jaden, who currently plays defensive back at Arizona. Yet, he wanted to forge his own path.
Seeing Jaden move on to play the sport they love motivated him. That motivation led him to work hard in the weight room and on the field, improving his craft.
That hard work allowed him to become the four-star, No. 2 ranked all-purpose back in the country. But most importantly, he’s a future SEC running back and has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Bijan Robinson, who played for the Longhorns out of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson and was picked No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in April.
“Bijan, he wants me to be better than him,” Clark said. “It means a lot, to see what he did to become one of the best running backs in the country. What he did at Texas, it speaks for itself.”
Texas was last on Clark’s list for an official visit. He was in Austin from June 16-18.
He was used to having the red carpet rolled out to him from programs like Florida State and Oregon on his two previous official visits. But Texas was different.
It felt like home for Clark and his parents, Ric and Shannon, who are only a two-hour flight away. They loved the people and the city of Austin. So much so that Clark plans to graduate in December and enroll early so he’s on campus next spring.
“It’s easy for them, it’s an easy flight,” Clark said. “My mom, she loves it. My dad, they all love it. This has been a dream come true.
“The process has been fun, but it can get stressful at times. Now I’m able to focus and finish out my high school career and do well academically and be the best back I can be my senior year.”
