Gary Yeager found happiness again in racing

Ahwatukee resident Gary Yeager, 73, found himself in a dark place 10 years ago.
He was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that radiates pain all throughout the body and makes those with the illness lethargic. Medications caused adverse reactions and he was forced to use a walker to move around. It was also during this time his wife of 37 years passed away, spiraling him into an even bigger hole mentally.
He contemplated life over the course of three months until he decided it was time for a change. He joined the Mountainside fitness in Ahwatukee when it opened and hired a personal trainer.
Over the course of eight months, he worked out with the trainer three days a week. Finally, the former college football and baseball player found happiness again.
“It was amazing,” Yeager said. “I dropped 75 pounds, and I was walking three, maybe five miles a day. Sometimes I would walk 10 miles. It was amazing.”
Being able to move around, Yeager saw an advertisement for a 5K race in Chandler. He signed up, not knowing what to expect from his body. But he was also confident.
He stopped with the medication during his time with his trainer and he saw improvement almost immediately. He no longer needed the walker and the pain had subsided enough to allow him to move around more freely.
The 5K, however, was a big step in getting back to where he was when he was younger. But it was a step he knew he needed to take.
“I just had a smoking time,” Yeager said. “I said, ‘Wow, there’s something to this.’ I’ve been racing just about every Saturday since.”
Running wasn’t always enjoyable for Yeager. Growing up a multi-sport athlete, it was often used as punishment by coaches.
After high school he went on to play college football and baseball at a school in West Virginia, his home state. But only days into fall camp he realized playing football at the next level may not have been the best decision for the 155-pound wide receiver.
He was left battered and bruised by the bigger players. Even coaches who recruited him suggested walking away. So, that’s what he did. He transferred to Marshall University where he played only baseball and graduated in 1971. Months before that, the infamous plane crash that killed 75 people – 36 of which were Marshall football players – took place. A physical education major, Yeager knew many of those killed in the crash.
He went on to have a long career as a high school football and baseball coach in Ohio before joining the Air Force for a year. He then entered the corporate world where he dabbled in company softball.
To this day he thinks about the first time he went back home to West Virginia and ran around the track before competing in the Hatfield McCoy Marathon. It was the first time he was voluntarily running without being punished.
“Running always had a negative connotation,” Yeager said. “When I went home to run a race in my hometown I was working out and running around the football field. I had a mental note and said, ‘This is the first time I’m running around the field without someone hollering at me.’”
Since his first marathon and 5K, Yeager has taken racing seriously.
He won his first 5K at age 69. He recently competed at the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh. Before that, though, he injured his knee playing baseball. It required surgery and a four-month recovery.
Despite the injury, Yeager performed well and was one of 28 athletes selected to be named a Humana Game Changer, which is given to those “who exemplify healthy aging and provide encouragement, motivation and inspiration for all to age actively.”
“I’m not world class,” Yeager said. “I just have a story and here I am.”
Along with racing every Saturday around the Valley, Yeager has also participated in the Men’s Senior Baseball League World Series.
His baseball training will pick up heavily in the next few weeks. For now, he works out at home with a whiffle ball or at local batting cages twice a week.
Yeager said his decision to become active again saved his life.
“Sports made me happy,” Yeager said. “That’s what brought me out. I know where my happy place is and that’s what’s key.”
