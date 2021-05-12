For 26 years, the Desert Vista volleyball program was virtually all head coach Molly West knew.
She had built the program from the ground up when the school opened in 1996. She helped develop high school players into major Division I college volleyball talent and brought two state titles and a plethora of region championships to the school.
But after nearly three decades and a year in which the pandemic made it more difficult than in the past, West decided her time has come to retire.
“COVID played a big role,” West said. “We were locked down for a year like everyone else and when things started to open back up it was hard for me to think about running this program the way I run it and not appreciate my family. It was a tough decision but it’s the right time.”
West’s coaching career with the Thunder was one filled with triumph at the state’s highest level of high school volleyball. She recorded 642 career match wins during her time leading the Thunder and made it to the semifinals five times.
Her two state championships as a coach came in back-to-back years, when Desert Vista reigned supreme over the rest of the state in 2014 and 2015. Her two other state championship appearances came in 2004 against Mountain Ridge and 2008 against powerhouse Xavier Prep, both of which resulted in losses for the Thunder.
While she was able to build Desert Vista’s volleyball program into a yearly contender, it didn’t come easy.
On a few occasions West had to navigate through a varsity season without veteran players. In 2018, the Thunder’s roster was without a senior. But even then, West led the team to a near .500 record and the next season broke through to the playoffs.
Along with their play on the court, West’s teams thrived on getting involved in the community. The team did an annual community service events, including a father-daughter car wash that was turned into a fundraiser for former player Alex DePriest, who passed away suddenly in 2018. The team also participated in Dig Pink with Mountain Pointe, raising money for breast cancer awareness.
“It was important to me that our kids did community service or some sort of charitable contribution,” West said. “We raised over $100,000 to go toward breast cancer research. I was really proud of that.”
West’s career in volleyball began well before she was hired to start Desert Vista’s volleyball program.
She grew up playing the sport in high school and went on to compete at Central Arizona College and Glendale Community College before she transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In 1984, she joined the Blazers’ staff as an assistant coach, where she remained until 1987.
West made two more stops at the collegiate ranks – Colorado State and Cal State Fullerton – before landing her first head varsity job at McClintock High School in Tempe. Shortly after her four-year stint at McClintock, she was hired at Desert Vista.
“I wanted to build a program that emulated a college program,” West said. “I wanted it to be a steppingstone to that and looking back on it, it’s amazing.”
West credited several individuals for her success as a coach.
From former Desert Vista principals Dr. Anna Battle and Dr. Christine Barela, who West called her “mentors” upon first arriving at Desert Vista, to Dr. TJ Snyder and Tommy Eubanks, the school’s previous two athletic directors. Most importantly, she credited her husband John, who for 26 years supported her endeavors as coach of the Thunder.
“There’s no way I could have done what I did without his support,” West said. “There was a time where I was coaching, and we had three young kids. I couldn’t have been able to coach without him.”
West’s announcement came as a shock to players and parents within the program. She said many were at a loss for words at the thought of her not being on the sideline with them next fall.
While retired from Desert Vista, West said she still plans to coach for Arizona Storm Elite, a competitive girls volleyball club based in the East Valley. Though she won’t be completely stepping away from the game, the grueling hours put in every summer and fall with Desert Vista will no longer have her full attention.
But she will forever cherish the time she spent coaching a plethora of talented players for a school in a community she has grown to love.
“At Desert Vista you feel like you are part of something special,” West said. “I loved going to work every day. The program is in a really good spot. Someone is going to be able to step in and take over a great group of girls.”
