AZ Speed track taking over at regionals

Stacey Boyd admits he is still in disbelief about the growth of his AZ Speed track club based out of Ahwatukee.
Since its first season in 2022, the program has doubled in size, filling up the Mountain Pointe track twice a week. There is already a wait list for next season. He and Malia Austin, the co-founder of the club, estimate they’ll expand the roster to around 75 athletes ranging in age from 6 to high school aged.
But right now their focus is on the present. Along with doubling in size, the club has more than tripled the number of participants it is taking to regionals this upcoming weekend in Albuquerque, N.M. Stacey believes that feat was accomplished due to the coaches he surrounded himself with in the program — Dennis, Leo, Jah, J and Olivia.
“We have a number of committed coaches and we are all on the same page with the idea of supporting athletes,” Stacey said. “We have the conversations about what we need to do to support individual athletes, along with the mentoring aspect of it.
“We push our kids really hard. We push them to the limit.”
AZ Speed took four participants to regionals and nationals last season. Three of them are returning alongside 12 others.
A total of 15 athletes from the program will compete after dominating various events at the state championships. Their performance as a club didn’t come as much of a shock, however. Many of the athletes dominated all season. Some even picked up new events.
Shayden Boyd, Stacey and Malia’s 9-year-old son had perhaps one of the better seasons for a kid his age in the state. Maybe the country.
He broke two indoor track records in the 200 and 400 while competing at NAU. He broke the outdoor 400 and 800 at Mesa Community College. All four records were previously held by former Chandler and NFL wideout Marcus Wheaton and Mountain Pointe star Paul Lucas. Both of their fathers congratulated Shayden shortly after he beat the records. Lucas and Wheaton sent him personal messages, which included a FaceTime call.
“It felt really great,” said Shayden, who runs the 200, 400 and 800. “I was really excited for myself. I’m looking to beat some more records.”
Stacey said it’s special to see Shayden accomplish all he has at a young age. But Shayden has big aspirations for himself.
He routinely looks at the record boards at Mountain Pointe. He said he wanted to beat Lucas’ records when he gets to that point. He now has his sights set on Jayden Davis, a 2023 grad of Mountain Pointe who set the state record in the 400 and will compete for ASU next year.
“Shayden is one of those kids who sets his own goals and asks what he has to do to obtain them,” Stacey said. “Pretty amazing for a kid that’s 9 years old and knows what he wants to do.”
Like Shayden, Cammy Kellogg has enjoyed a breakout season on the track. The Queen Creek resident has been with Stacey for more than five years, well before AZ Speed was created.
An avid soccer player and equestrian, she’s had a busy club season juggling all three sports but has still found a way to excel in the 800, 1500 and javelin. She looks forward to the opportunity to compete at regionals again. She aims to return to nationals for the second straight year.
The 10-year-old hopes with a good performance her parents will give in and buy her a ferret.
“I plan on getting one this year,” Kellogg said. “It’s been really fun. I’ve gotten a lot more first place (finishes). My goal is to get top five so I can move on.”
AZ Speed, while based in Ahwatukee, has begun to attract athletes from all over the Valley.
Trenton Matthews, Khalid and Khalia Navarro, Omega Richardson and Amarion Tasto are all from Phoenix and will compete at regionals.
Jakhari and Jayvon Russell make the drive from Maricopa for practices. They’ll also compete at regionals with Tempe resident Cam Stevenson.
Gilbert resident Niko Chattic has excelled on the track, while nearby Chandler residents Dom Brambila, Brenden Torgerson and Devyn Walker have also been impressive.
Sports have become a big part of Chandler resident Camden Dentz’s life from an early age. His mother, Lenica Ruiz, is the athletic director at Marcos de Niza High School. His father, Sam, is the head basketball coach at McClintock.
Dentz advanced to regionals in the 400, 800 and 4x400 relay, his favorite event.
“It’s really fun and I’ve been doing it since I started doing track,” Dentz said, adding that his goal is simple at regionals. “Trying to get first. It would feel good.”
Stacey has high expectations for his group this weekend. He expects 11 to 12 of them to qualify for nationals. Yet he wouldn’t be surprised if they all do.
Many of the athletes have also taken on a field event this season. Chattic and Kellogg are two of the top javelin throwers in their age group.
He’s looking forward to seeing them excel on the track in New Mexico and move on to do the same at Oregon’s state-of-the-art facility that hosts Team USA on a regular basis. He knows it’s an opportunity they will never forget, which is partly the reason he created the club in the first place.
He wants to provide an outlet for kids. And he’s doing that by helping them reach regionals with a chance to go further.
“I’m anticipating, I’m anxious, I’m excited,” Stacey said. “It’s an amazing feeling to take 15 athletes and see what they’re going to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.