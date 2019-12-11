Desert Vista’s lacrosse team will host the 12th annual LAX4LIFE Classic on Dec. 13-15 to benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and a 12-year-old boy battling cancer.
The LAX4LIFE Classic brings together high school and middle school lacrosse teams, referees and volunteers for preseason games at Tempe Sports Complex. The games will begin on Friday night and run through Sunday, when the competitive division games will take place.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward Brady Wein, a 12-year-old boy battling AML-Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Brady’s father, Mike, is a longtime lacrosse coach for several schools across the Valley and is also the founder of the Brady’s Bunch Lacrosse Team.
The rest of the proceeds will go toward Phoenix Children’s Hospital. LAX4LIFE will also sponsor a toy drive for PCH and other local hospitals.
Last year, Desert Vista coach Dan Lennon and his team presented two checks for $1,500 each to two Ahwatukee kids battling cancer as part of the event. A third check for $1,500 was presented to Phoenix Children’s Hospital by the team.
The event will begin on Friday, Dec. 13 and run both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tempe Sports Complex. All interested are encouraged to attend.
For more information on LAX4LIFE, visit www.azlax4life.com.
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.