Desert Vista head football coach Nate Gill, who was hired before the 2022 football season, has stepped down after just a year leading the Thunder.
Gill, who informed school administrators about his decision Monday, cited personal matters as the reason for his departure. Gill said he would be moving back to his home state of Texas.
“It’s been something I’ve contemplated a lot and had zero to do with the kids. I loved our kids a lot,” Gill said. “It just came to a point where my personal life boiled over in a lot of ways. Football has always been my safe haven and in the last six months or so I’ve been a shell of myself.
“That’s not fair to the kids, they deserve the best me and ultimately I recognized I felt a change needed to be made.”
Desert Vista administration confirmed Gill’s departure from the program in a written statement to families sent Tuesday morning.
“We wish coach Gill all the best and support his need and desire to be back home,” the statement said. “We sincerely appreciate the contributions that he made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Desert Vista."
Gill was hired in January 2022 to take over the Desert Vista football program after the school decided to part ways with former coach Ty Wisdom after one season. Wisdom, who led the Thunder to the playoffs in his only year, took over for long-time coach Dan Hinds after he announced his retirement from coaching.
Before Desert Vista, Gill helped turn around Sierra Linda, a 4A program in the West Valley.
The coaching change saw some Desert Vista players depart from the program ahead of the 2022 season, including running back Christian Clark to Mountain Pointe. Clark has now become the highest recruited running back in the state for the 2024 class.
The departure of players, along with several seniors having graduated the year prior, made this past season an uphill battle for Gill and the Thunder. They finished the season 2-8 overall but began to see the development of quarterback Braxton Thomas and wideout Roan Martinez as one of the best tandems in the state.
Now, those two will learn from another new head coach. Gill said he hopes administration will stay in house and promote offensive coordinate Jake McSpadden to be head coach. McSpadden, along with his offensive coordinator duties, has recently taken over the Thunder strength program. He’s coached alongside Gill for many years, including as a graduate assistant Mayville State.
“He’s a relentless and tireless worker and he brings an attitude we need,” Gill said.
Desert Vista will now seek its third head football coach in as many years. The school said it aims to move quickly to have a new head coach in place.
“The head coach position will be posted immediately,” the statement read. “We are committed to finding a coach who will commit to Desert Vista long-term and focus on building a strong program on the foundations of our winning tradition and rich history.”
Gill announced his departure to players Tuesday morning. He was keen on making sure they knew the reason had nothing to do with them.
He said he hopes nothing but the best for the Thunder program. He feels the right pieces are in place to return it to an elite level in short order.
“Everything is in place for it to be highly successful,” Gill said. “The family support, the neighborhood support, administration, everything is in place for it to be great. It’s just a matter of time and picking the right guy.
“In a lot of ways, I’m heartbroken. I thought I was the right guy. But my mental is important and those guys in that locker room mean a heck of a lot more than me than just football players. If I can’t give them my best, I thought it was important to recognize that I had to help them and help myself.”
