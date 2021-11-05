Mountain Pointe comes up short in hard-fought loss to Queen Creek

Down six, on fourth-and-long with just 46 seconds left, the Mountain Pointe Pride dialed up a trick play.
Quarterback Christopher Arviso took the snap, threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to wide receiver Amier Boyd who looked deep for receiver Mason Hill. Unfortunately for the Pride, there was some miscommunication between the two wideouts as Boyd-Matthews sailed the ball over Hill’s head right into a waiting Queen Creek defender’s hands.
Although the Bulldogs got the ball back, Mountain Pointe timeouts forced Queen Creek to fourth down with just one second left, but the Bulldogs intentionally took a safety and held on to a 36-32 win.
“You don’t want to put it on one play, but I feel like the Cardinals from last week,” said Mountain Pointe head coach Eric Lauer. “With that being said, they executed, we ran the ball harder on them than anybody the whole season and I think we had them on their heels. We did what we wanted to do, but we fell short.”
Although the Pride fell short, they had to fight from the start to get back into the game. On Mountain Pointe’s first drive a Queen Creek defender tipped an Arviso pass and it fell into the hands of Gavin Candell who returned the interception 56 yards for a touchdown.
The Pride and Bulldogs traded multiple touchdowns throughout the rest of the first half and Mountain Pointe found themselves trailing 21-15 at halftime.
After a first half of back-and-forth touchdowns, the script flipped in the third quarter. Mountain Pointe’s defense toughened up and did not allow the Bulldogs to score a single point in the quarter. As for their offense, a Mountain Pointe drive stalled in the red zone where they were forced to kick a 24-yard field goal, bringing the score to 21-18.
In the fourth quarter, another shootout emerged. Running back Amire Williams put the Pride on his back on their first drive of the quarter with runs of 25 and 24 yards. He then capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown that put Mountain Pointe up by three.
Queen Creek quarterback Sebastian Tomerlin subsequently led the Bulldogs down the field where they were faced with a fourth-and-goal from the two yard line. The Bulldogs took a timeout and called a trick play of their own where receiver Davey Morales received a pitch and threw to Tomerlin for a touchdown.
“That’s something we’ve done in the two-point or in a situation like that,” said Queen Creek head coach Travis Schureman. “We’d been running the ball a lot so we thought maybe we could trick them. Davey did a great job of being patient, letting Bass (Sebastian) get over there and then for him to go up and catch the ball like that was big time.”
But the game was not over just yet. Arviso ii led the Pride down the field once again, but this time Jay’len Rushing punched in the five-yard touchdown to go up by two. Rushing and Williams combined for 32 carries, 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns. As for Arviso ii, he finished the night completing 23 passes for 216 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
But down two with under three minutes left, Tomerlin still had some magic left in him as he connected with wide receiver Chayce Rosales for a 51-yard touchdown to take the lead for good.
“The defensive line and linebackers got pressure on me,” Tomerlin said. “I just stepped up in the pocket and threw a missile to him (Rosales) and he did the rest.”
Tomerlin completed 13 passes for 188 yards and had two touchdowns, one passing and one receiving on the night.
“(Tomerlin) is a tough kid,” said Schureman about his quarterback. “He’s a competitor who wants to be the leader of this team and does a great job of leading us.”
Mountain Pointe celebrated their 25 seniors before the game in honor of their last home game and Lauer said he believes that they are “Changing the culture.”
“We only won one game the past two years, going through a transition with coaches, COVID just like everybody else, but we’re trying to build this thing back the way we used to be,” Lauer said. “We’ll give anyone a handful on any given night.”
Up next for Mountain Pointe is its rival Desert Vista. Lauer said that heading into that matchup he wants his team to prepare the same way they have every single week this season.
“You try not to make it more than it is, but it’s our neighbor school and we respect them and their new staff and what they’re doing over there,” Lauer said. “It’ll be a great week.”
