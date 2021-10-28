Desert Vista cross country has state championship aspirations

At the conclusion of their Saturday morning long run, there was an obvious aura of confidence around the Desert Vista cross country’s team huddle.
The Thunder are currently fielding the No. 15 ranked girls’ team in the nation, and a top-three ranked boys’ team in Arizona. While both teams are headed by different coaching staffs, they share the same exact sentiment: To build championship mindsets.
“We want to see progress not only with their fitness or race times, but more importantly, their progression as individuals,” said boys head coach Chris Hanson. “If they’re a better version of themselves every single day, that’s all we can ask for.”
Hanson can often be heard talking to his team about consistency with their diet, sleep schedule and commitment. That has become key for the team’s success on race days.
It’s become a lifestyle for runner like senior Ryan Hoyt, who have reaped the benefits of Hanson’s coaching style and overall mindset.
“It’s all about the mindset,” Hoyt said. “How much you’re willing to give to the program and the things you’re willing to sacrifice to be great.”
In cross country, there is no coach always in a runner’s ear. There is no roar of the crowd. There is no halftime break. That’s what makes the mindset so crucial.
When runners are in the middle of the race they’re faced with a decision: do they push through the tingling sensation in their legs and their chest tightening up, or do they ease up?
Others may call them crazy for dealing with that pain. But for this Desert Vista team, pushing through the pain is almost second nature to them.
“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” said senior captain Noah Jodon, who currently holds the second fastest 3-mile time in Arizona.
Jodon knows as well as anyone how true that statement is, being that he’s worked his way from barely breaking 17 minutes in the 5K as a freshman to holding the school record at 15:13.
“I saw the seniors when I was a freshman and thought, ‘there’s no way I can ever be as fast,’” Jodon said. “Then over time, you learn more and more about the process, and now I have the school record for the 5K. It’s insane to see how far we’ve come.”
By simply spending a few minutes around the boys, hearing all the laughing and deeper conversations than, “how’s the weather,” people immediately feel that this Desert Vista cross country is different.
This isn’t a small club or something to pass time. It’s a program that is building character and changing lives.
“This team is a brotherhood for sure, they’re my family,” said Hoyt, smiling at his on-looking teammates. “I know these are the guys I'm going to be standing next to at my wedding for sure.”
The fact that a high school senior is already talking about his teammates being at his wedding shows just how much this program has developed its athletes outside of being “just runners.”
Not only do these athletes talk about running, but they also talk about fantasy football, school drama and even their post-high school plans.
“This program has taught me to be more mature than anything in my life,” Hoyt said. “The discipline, concentration and focus needed to succeed, especially in this program, will resonate with me for the rest of my life.”
For as much as the kids are learning every new day from their team, the same can be said for the coaching staff. The team spends practically every day together, from early morning runs at 5:30 for the girls to runs at 6:30 on Saturdays, the team is constantly in each other’s presence.
Desert Vista’s girls’ head coach Megan Ping has seen major success on a national scale, but also knows that success in this sport is much more than just race-times.
“I just want them to keep having fun,” Megan said. “You can be the fastest runner in the country, but if you’re not having fun, then no one wants to be your teammate and your performances will be impacted.”
In addition to coaching the current number five team in the Southwest region, Megan is also coaching her daughter, Lauren Ping. Lauren, a junior, is one of the best high school runners in the history of Arizona as well as the No. 9 ranked girl in the nation.
Lauren, less than a month removed from placing sixth at the historical Woodbridge meet in California, has never shied away from facing premier competition.
“It’s really exciting to compete against the best girls in the country,” Lauren said. “Racing against them helps push me in a way that is much harder when I’m all on my own.”
When asked what her goal for the rest of 2021 was, she gave a simple yet telling response.
“I just want to be one of the top girls wherever I race, especially once we get towards the end of the season,” she said.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams have sky-high expectations for the rest of the season. While the Nike Cross Country National Championships are canceled for this year, the team is still looking ahead towards a race against the nation’s best.
“Winning state is a good goal but we’re aiming a little bit higher,” Hoyt said. “Whatever national meet we’re going to, we’re definitely going to make our impact felt.”
Anyone that has ever been a part of the Desert Vista cross country team will forever understand the mindset that is necessary to achieve greatness in any facet of life.
“When they get to that start line, and look directly at their teammates, they see the hard work they each put in,” said Hanson. “At that point, they’re not racing for themselves, but they’re doing it for each other.”
