Desert Vista will begin its search for a new baseball coach after the school decided to part ways with Cody Brassfield, Thunder athletic director David Klecka said in a statement Wednesday.
Brassfield, who was hired to take over the program as head coach in 2017, led the Thunder to a 45-44-1 overall record during his tenure. The program’s two most difficult seasons under Brassfield came in the last two years, when it was 2-5-1 during the canceled COVID-19 season in 2020 and 4-16 this past spring.
“After careful evaluation of our Desert Vista baseball program, a decision has been made to move in a new direction regarding our head coach,” Klecka said in an emailed statement. “I want to thank coach Cody Brassfield for his efforts and hard work. He has led the program with integrity.”
Brassfield began his tenure at Desert Vista as freshman head baseball coach in 2008. At the time, he was seven years removed from his own baseball career that began at Red Mountain from 1993-96 and extended to Phoenix College (1996-97) and Kansas Wesleyan University (1998-2001).
He was elevated to the varsity level in 2014 as the hitting and outfielders coach under then-head coach Stan Luketich. The Thunder’s most successful season with Brassfield at the varsity level came after he had taken over as head coach for the 2017-18 season.
Desert Vista finished 20-10 that year.
During his time as head coach, Brassfield helped develop several Division I baseball players at Desert Vista.
Brock Burton, a class of 2018 outfielder committed to play for Grand Canyon, at the time an up-and-coming Division I program in the heart of Phoenix.
The next year saw left-handed pitcher Eli Ankeney commit to GCU and right-handed pitcher Tyler Magin go on to continue his career at Washington State. Beau Ankeney, the younger brother to Eli who played first base for the Thunder was the most recent Division I signee. He will join his brother in the fall.
Several other players during Brassfield’s tenure went on to play at lower levels of collegiate baseball, including some to Central Arizona Community College, one of the best programs in the country at the Juco level.
Brassfield declined to comment on the school’s decision to move in a different direction at this time.
Klecka said Desert Vista will immediately begin its search for the baseball program’s next head coach.
“We will immediately start the process of finding the next head baseball coach for Desert Vista High School,” Klecka said. ′
