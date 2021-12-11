Harvard-Westlake School from Los Angeles, Calif., traveled to Arizona to compete at Hoophall West 2021. They found themselves at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, matched up against one of the state’s best, Mountain Pointe.
Both teams came into the game undefeated without a close result thus far. One team was going to leave the weekend with their first loss, but it was only revealed as the final minute came off the clock. The pride defended their home state advantage and continued this hot streak to start the year. Now 5-0, Mountain Pointe defeated the Wolverines from California, 59-54.
This game was a good sign for the Pride squad, who aims to be one of the final teams remaining in 6A when playoffs begin in the spring.
Junior Mark Brown has been on varsity since his freshman year when he started on a good team that fell just short of winning it all to their rival and 2020 state champion, Desert Vista. The point guard had an all-around game against Harvard-Westlake, putting up 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. He felt hopeful about where his team can go after securing this victory.
“We gonna take this momentum and ride it out, see how far we go. Hopefully state champions,” said Brown.
The action started on the slower side, with the first quarter ending with a score of 15-13, Mountain Pointe leading. Ball movement and shooting took a while to get going, but once the faster pace offense was ditched, execution on set plays became the go-to call from the head coach Kaimarr Price.
Once they settled down in the second quarter, the Pride were hard to stop consistently.
“We weren’t able to get out and run against them like we are most teams. They’re very disciplined, take care of the ball, so we had to get it done in the half-court,” said Price.
It was not that the Wolverines were lacking fight, they never trailed by double digits and even had a chance to win it in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Pride just seemed to have an answer at every turn.
“We just had to slow down and see what they were running, adjust like that. At first, we started with dribble drive, but we had to spread the floor out more and isolate them one on one,” said Brown.
However, it was the rebounding in the final quarter of play that sealed this one.
“We just had to box out. We have a lot of heart on this team and that’s what won us the game,” Brown added.
One player who looked the same from tip-off until the final buzzer sounded was senior shooting guard, Tanner Pate.
“We just knew we had to keep our composure, we had to keep our poise,” said Pate.
The silky shooter made his fair share of three pointers, finishing with 10 points. But Pate also knew where the game was going to be won, near the basket, as he finished with three rebounds.
“We know we have to get to the rack at will because that’s our strength. We knew before the game that our game plan was to get to the basket as much as possible. That leads to kick out jump shots and easy points,” said Pate.
During the third quarter Pate dropped a defender with a nice dribble move, splashing a mid-range jump shot, with the crowd being audibly pleased while doing so. He said that he has done it a few times before, so it was just business for the Mountain Pointe Senior.
On the defensive side, Price had it under wraps. He saw where Harvard-Westlake was trying to get with their offense and was all over it.
“Part of it just playing the numbers, you know they have good size inside, but their main players are Thrower, who was out today unfortunately and Dunlap, who likes to play on the perimeter, so you force them to beat you with what they don’t want to do, which is throwing it down to the bigs,” said Price.
Junior Tru Washington tied Brown with 15 points, yet his biggest impact was against Wolverines big men. When they needed it most at the end of the fourth quarter, he was able to string a couple of offensive rebounds that he eventually put in the hoop for two points, which helped the Pride regain the lead.
When the offense stalled in the final possession or two, Brown took it upon himself to make a couple crucial buckets. He has all of his coach’s trust, and it paid off.
“He calls his own sometimes which is fine, but yeah, he has been here all three years that I have been here. A starter since he was a freshman, so he knows exactly what I want, when I want it, so he makes it easy,” said Price.
This being a young season is exciting for the players of course, but their leader gets a new slate of hope for what his team can accomplish as well. Obviously, they will just tell you it is one game at a time, a classic approach for a coach.
“Gotta get ready for Perry on Tuesday. That’s going to be the toughest game of the season probably, them and Highland. Learn from it, get in the film room to see what we did well and where we can get better and go from there,” said Price.
