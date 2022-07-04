Pride’s Price family cherishing moments on court

Kaimarr Price doesn’t hesitate when describing family gatherings during holidays or other special occasions.
There are plenty of jokes, pickup basketball games and music trivia that he admits often end with people storming out of the room or accusing others of cheating. They are a close-knit group, one that spends a lot of time together.
Most of that time spent with each other now comes inside of the Mountain Pointe gym. Kaimarr is preparing to enter his fourth year as the head basketball coach of the Pride. Two of his nephews, Aiden and Jayven, are about to play their final seasons of high school basketball for Mountain Pointe. His other nephew Amous, who the family calls “Moose,” is entering his sophomore year.
Kaimarr said the Mountain Pointe basketball program has always been a family. That’s been passed down from coach to coach. But he and his nephews take it to another level, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I can’t ask for nothing more,” Price said. “It’s extra bonding time. You know, you know a lot of these kids for most of their lives. But with them, I literally remember holding as babies, changing diapers and stuff like that. To see their maturity and growth on and off the court all these years, it’s amazing.”
Aiden and Jayven grew up playing basketball together. The cousins enjoyed their time on the court and when given the chance, carried it on to Mountain Pointe.
Jayven learned the game from Kaimarr, as well as his parents and older brother Khalid, who graduated from Mountain Pointe in 2019. The three often joke around with each other about who is the better of the three. For now, Kaimarr thinks it’s Aiden based on his love for defense. Though Jayven as a point guard has shined.
But he thinks Moose may end up being the best of the three due to his size, wisdom and overall athleticism.
The thought of that doesn’t sit well with Aiden, as expected. But he is proud of his younger brother. And they all enjoy being able to share the court.
“Every single day we think about how special it is to play with your brother, your cousin and with your uncle as a coach,” Moose said. “It’s truly a great experience.”
Moose didn’t start playing basketball until the sixth grade. Even then, with limited knowledge of the game, he stood out.
But by the time he entered junior high, he was the best player on the floor. He continued to grow his game throughout those two years. As a freshman at Mountain Pointe, he made the varsity roster — the first of the Price boys to do that.
Kaimarr, Jayven and Aiden know Moose has a bright future ahead of him on the court. But they all remain focused on the upcoming season. It will be the last time they all share the court together. They want to make it special.
To do that requires finally getting over the hump and winning a state title.
“It means a lot to me to be able to play with my little brother, my cousin and my uncle,” Aiden said. “But we want to go out on a bang. We now know what it takes to get to that stage. We just have to do a little bit more.”
Kaimarr led the Pride to the state title game in his first year as head coach. It was there the Pride lost to Desert Vista. The next year with Aiden and Jayven moved up to varsity as sophomores, Mountain Pointe made yet another run to the title game.
The Pride faced Sunnyslope and lost on a shot near the end of the game. Last season, Mountain Pointe was upset by Boulder Creek in the quarterfinals. Those losses still leave a sour taste in the mouth of the three players.
They want redemption.
“We can’t slack off or take anything for granted,” Jayven said. “We have to work and continue to work and do whatever it takes to get that banner. A winning banner.”
They know doing that won’t be easy. They’ve all started putting in work in the weight room. As a team, Mountain Pointe has competed in several summer tournaments, including Section 7 and one this past weekend at Washington High School in Phoenix.
Kaimarr believes behind every championship team is a good senior class that helped lead them there. That was the case in 2020 for the Pride with Jason Kimbrough and Zereoue Williams. That could also be the case this season with the 2023 class.
Along with Jayven and Aiden, Mountain Pointe’s senior class consists of four-year starter Mark Brown, three-year starter Tru Washington, Marsai Mason, who transferred in last season, and Kevin Patton Jr., who transferred from Maricopa two weeks ago and is still in the process of attempting to become eligible the first game of the season.
Mountain Pointe showed at Section 7
it was a lethal team at full strength. The Price boys add another dynamic to the Pride’s talent.
They know there is still plenty of work to be done this off-season. But they’re determined to make a run at the title. And if they win it, they said there may be mayhem when Kaimarr and his three nephews meet for a picture with the trophy.
“That would create lifelong memories,” Aiden said.
“We would be celebrating for months,” Moose added.
“We are going to work to get there,” Jayven said. “We all want to see that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.