Things went from bad to worse in the first quarter of Desert Vista’s season opener against Perry Thursday night.
A 78-yard opening drive by the Pumas tilted all momentum to their side, which they never relinquished as they quickly capitalized on miscues and turnovers from Desert Vista. The Thunder dug themselves into a hole after allowing Perry to start four of its five first-quarter offensive drives in positive territory.
In the end, Desert Vista was unable to overcome the mistakes, losing its season opener 51-13 to Perry in Scooter Molander’s first game as head coach.
“A lot of first game starts for a lot of our guys … made some mistakes,” Desert Vista Head Coach Scooter Molander said. “When you have a talented team like Perry, you can’t do that. We’ll learn from it.”
Perry put the game away early.
After Desert Vista’s first drive resulted in a punt, Perry junior quarterback Diesel Taylor connected with junior wide receiver Hayden Moon for a 27-yard score.
Desert Vista senior quarterback Zach Brown was then picked off by Jaiden Quiba. Two plays later, Tinsley punched it in from a yard out.
The onslaught in the first quarter didn’t end until Perry had taken a four-score lead. Three of those came behind the legs of Tinsley, who finished with 58 yards for the quarter and 78 overall for the game.
Perry scored on four out of its five first-quarter drives. All but one — the opening drive of the game — started in Thunder territory.
“Our motto this year is ‘relentless and scrappy,’” Perry Head Coach Joe Ortiz said. “We were more physical than we’ve ever been, we were executed the best since I’ve been here. We have a long way to go but Perry hasn’t played like this in a while.”
Desert Vista managed to put together a strong drive that ended at the 1-yard line when senior running back Isaac Acedo was stopped short of the line to gain for a fresh set of downs.
But with Perry backed up against its own end zone, the Thunder defense forced a punt that left the offense in good field position. A short drive later and sophomore running back Kyler Drunasky punched it in from a yard out for the first points of the season.
Drunasky found himself as the third running back in the rotation to start the game behind Acedo and junior Lucas Schiermeyer. But by the midway point of the second quarter, he received the bulk of the carries.
He ran hard as Desert Vista’s offensive line opened holes for him at times. He finished with a hard fought 30 yards on 10 carries but opened the eyes of Molander.
“He’s really tough and he’s just gotten better and better,” Molander said. “We challenged him to improve the running game in all facets and he’s stepped up every time.”
Much of Desert Vista’s downfall was due to the relentless pressure from Perry’s defense. Play after play linebackers and defensive ends would speed rush around the edge, forcing Brown to make off-target throws or take sacks.
Desert Vista had seven turnovers total on the night, four of which fumbles and three interceptions. Most gave Perry a short field, which the Pumas capitalized with on multiple occasions.
The lopsided loss wasn’t what Molander had imagined for his debut as Desert Vista’s coach. But there were some positive to take away from Thursday night’s game.
The Thunder have young talent all over the field, including Drunasky and freshman cornerback and wide receiver Max Sprott. They also have a senior class that never let morale get too low on the sideline despite Perry’s lead building.
Brown also appears to have good chemistry with his wide receivers. That was made apparent when he connected with junior Aeneas Redmond for an 80-yard touchdown late in the fourth. He finished 10-of-20 for 162 yards and the lone touchdown. However, he was picked off three times. Redmond had five receptions for 112 yards and the score.
Molander said his team will try to build off of the positives and fix the negatives.
“I liked how we kept fighting ‘til the very end,” Molander said. “We have a lot to clean up. It’s not an easy pill to swallow but we’ll build and get better.”
