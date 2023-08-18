Billy Eastep and his family had a decision to make when he was preparing to enter high school.
He grew up in Ahwatukee, playing lacrosse and football with several of his friends who are local to the area. His home was in the Desert Vista boundary, which is where most of those friends ended up when they entered their freshman year.
But Eastep, who had attended the highly academic Summit School for years, had other plans to continue his goal of receiving the best education possible. So, he enrolled at Brophy for his freshman year.
Now a senior, he believes it was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.
“Being able to practice my faith and definitely the education,” Eastep said. “Brophy’s got such a great tradition. Everything about it, I loved. That’s why I came here.”
Eastep began to thrive at Brophy early on.
He joined the Bronco lacrosse team, a perennial power in the club sport. He also began playing football under Head Coach Jason Jewell, a longtime coach for Glendale Community College who was familiar with the East Valley and Ahwatukee during his time recruiting.
Eastep was successful in both sports, as college recruiters took notice of his ability to play two physical sports in one academic year. He quickly became one of the top safeties in the football program despite his slender 5-foot-10, 160-pound frame as a sophomore.
He recorded 47 total tackles in his first year playing at the varsity level and was poised for a breakout junior season. Then, that plan was derailed by a season ending shoulder injury.
“It started in lacrosse then I was injured in the preseason game before my junior year,” Eastep said. “Talking it over with my family, (surgery) was the best option for us. It was a tough rehab but day in and day out keep grinding for 8 months. It’s tedious but it’s what it took to get healthy.”
Surgery was successful on Eastep’s torn labrum. But the rehab and inability to suit up with his teammates proved to be another challenge.
He remained involved, however, helping coach some of the younger players and motivating everyone on sidelines every Friday night. But he admits it was tough to see his team go 3-8 on the year with most losses by a touchdown or less.
Eastep felt he could’ve made a difference in those games and could’ve changed the course of the season entirely. But he knew he had one more chance as a senior to make a difference. He attacked the weight room hard and was cleared by doctors for full contact.
Now, as Brophy prepares for its season opener Aug. 25 against Williams Field, it will have its starting safety back. But this time with a bigger frame.
“He was an All-State player as a sophomore. He was a 5’10, 155-pound corner then and now he’s a 6’1, 200-pound safety,” Jewell said. “The biggest thing is his leadership skills. Last year, despite the injury, Billy was the runner-up in our team captain vote.
“Getting that leadership back is tremendous for us.”
The labrum tear didn’t slow down Eastep’s recruitment.
His sophomore tape still opened the eyes of colleges. His first Division I offer came from Idaho State in February 2022. Washington State gave him his first Power Five offer on May 3 of the same year. Just days later he helped Brophy win the lacrosse state title.
He took several official visits and competed at multiple college camps once healthy this past spring. That’s when the Ivy League started calling.
Yale, followed by Princeton, Harvard and Columbia offered him football scholarships. Idaho and Northern Arizona came in, too. He took official visits to both Yale and Princeton this summer.
On July 17, he committed to Yale.
Eastep believes he still has much to prove this season after missing all of last year. He knows this could be a special season for Brophy.
The Broncos have one of the biggest and athletic offensive lines in the state. On defense, he leads a talented group of defensive backs while defensive ends Devan Kennedy and Mardale Rowe take care of the trenches.
Bastian Vanden Bosch, an Ahwatukee resident and son of former NFL defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, will lead the linebackers as a sophomore. His father was hired on as Brophy’s strength coach.
“We have a very special defense,” Eastep said. “Everyone is buying into the culture and there’s a lot of energy, people flying around. We’re going to transition that to the game.”
Eastep said many of his Ahwatukee friends were happy for him when he committed to Yale. He still keeps in regular contact with all of them, including Mountain Pointe running back Christian Clark, a Texas commit.
Eastep said he’s looking forward to playing both Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe this season. He knows there may come a time where he meets Clark in the open field. He was coy with his answer about who would win the battle, showing respect for the 6-foot, 205-pound back.
Overall, he’s excited to play against some of his Ahwatukee friends.
“It’s always good to see them. Good competition,” Eastep said. “I see both of them as a rival, so to speak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.