Thunder boys win track title, Pride impress at state

After a long week of preliminaries, the track and field state championships concluded on Saturday with 19 track events across four divisions.
Desert Vista’s boys ended up winning the 2022 Division I title with 107 points. Perry’s girls won the Division I title with 87 points, edging five-time defending champion Chandler in the process.
“This is just a culmination of all the hard work they’ve put in,” Desert Vista’s boys’ track and field coach Collin Mattoon said. “We knew what we had in our senior distance boys, but to have the young underclassmen come up in all of our events and to send them home as state champions, we’re really excited about everything they did this year to get to this point.
Senior Noah Jodon capped off his high school track career in a big way for the Thunder.
The University of Arizona-bound distance runner won the 3200 and 1600-meter races, which gave his team additional points toward their dominating performance. Seniors Gabe Parham and Ethan Bukowski also contributed by finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 and second and third in the 1600.
Junior Benjamin Sklodowski placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, while more points were accumulated from other events, including javelin, where sophomore Hayden Gorovitz took the state title a week earlier.
Jodon was also part of the 4x800 team of Bukowski, Nolan Billeter and Gabe Parham that ran the fastest time ever recorded in Arizona at 7 minutes, 43.79 seconds. On Saturday, he had a similar mindset as in the relay to win gold.
“The gameplan for the race is really just go out in a 4:40-ish [pace] and then crank down the last three laps,” Jodon said. “The last three laps I started breaking down the pace and started getting some distance.
Desert Vista’s girls placed fifth overall at the state meet, headlined by Katie Sigerud’s gold medal in the 1600-meter.
Sigerud and teammate Lauren Ping have gone neck and neck for years in a variety of distance events. But injuries this season hampered both runners.
However, Sigerud came into the final day of the meet healthy. As a result, she edged Perry’s Taylor Loveall, who won the 3200-meter race the Wednesday before Saturday’s final events.
“I just wanted to go out there in my first lap and a half steady with the pack,” Sigerud said of the 1600. “I was even making my first move at the end of the second going into my third lap.”
Mountain Pointe, which has been on the come up this year, saw several of its athletes medal in a variety of events.
On the girls’ side, star Trinity Henderson – a transfer from Chandler – placed second in the 100 and 200-meter races, the latter of which is widely considered to be an upset by Pinnacle’s Mckenna Watson.
Henderson was also part of the Pride’s 4x100 team that took second. She was joined by Ianna Goode, Brilyance Miller and Alexis Emerson-Berryhill.
Mountain Pointe’s boys were led by junior Jayden Davis, a transfer from Casteel.
Davis placed third in the 200-meter dash and was part of the fourth place 4x400 team along with Jhaylin Palmer, Isaiah Brown and Jacques Jones.
He also took part in the solo 400 where he won gold.
“I knew my spirit is gonna get me across that finish line,” Davis said.
Chandler, which the Desert Vista boys edged for the title, had several standout performances on both sides. Most notably, the Wolves were led by freshman phenom S’Niyah Cade, who burst onto the scene at the Nike Chandler Rotary meet when she ran right past the competition in the 100.
Cade takes after her mother, Keri Suell, who was a track star herself at Chandler and ran an 11.69 in the 100 back in 2002. Suell said earlier in the season she believes Cade can be just as good, if not better than she was in high school.
She nearly made that happen Saturday as she won gold in the 100 with a time of 11.84 seconds.
“I wasn’t expecting to win state, so it was exciting,” Cade said. “My mentality is just to focus on what I have to do for the next three years.”
North Canyon once again captured the girls’ Division II crown, while McClintock narrowly edged Gilbert for the championship on the boys’ side. In Division III, Salpointe Catholic’s girls took the crown, beating second-place American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek while Snowflake edged the Patriots on the boys’ side.
Valley Christian once again proved to be a dominant force on the track in Division IV as the boys captured their fourth state title in a row and 15th in program history. St. John’s won the Division IV title for girls.
Several other standout performances took place at the meet, including Red Mountain sophomore Tyler Matthews winning the 800 and senior Yan Vazquez finishing just .64 seconds short of the 300 hurdles record.
“I was just trying to get my steps right and get the state record,” said Vazquez, who is now third all-time with a time of 36.86.
ALA-Queen Creek’s Logan Hubler played a key role in the Patriots’ second place finish as he swept the hurdles competition for the second year in a row. Also a standout quarterback for the team, he was happy with the way he capped off his career.
“I went back-to-back this year,” Hubler said. “So, it feels good that all the hard work we put in this offseason is paying off.”
