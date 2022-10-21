Dominant, yet simple football was all the Mountain Pointe football team needed against Dobson Friday night.
The Pride squad found themselves back in the win column after a methodical defeat over the Mustangs in Mesa, 55-10.
“We came into the game knowing we had to play fundamental football,” Pride offensive coordinator Brian Whitacre said. “We wanted to execute at a fast pace and play physical football.”
The Pride did just that behind a physical rushing attack that led the way offensively.
The running backs led the way behind the offensive line, as senior Jay’len Rushing and junior Christian Clark combined for over 200 yards.
“Every game we try to establish the run game early,” Clark said. “We are just trying to beat them down. We kept sticking to it and got the win.”
Clark split the carries with Rushing, changing the pace up for the Pride. Clark found success on the ground and found the end zone twice, once early in the first quarter and again late in the second quarter.
In the Mustang’s third possession, outside linebacker Izaac Patterson tipped a pass, caught it, then broke two tackles on his way to a pick-6 to put the Pride up three possessions in the second quarter.
“The ball just came to me and I had to go score,” Patterson said, who plays both sides of the ball. “I just have to keep my breath under me, and keep running and running.”
Mountain Pointe came out offensively with a simple approach: A heavy attack at the Mustang run defense, while mixing in screen passes.
Play-action passes were also mixed in sporadically throughout the game. This comes a week after quarterback Chris Arviso attempted 33 passes in a tough loss to Corona Del Sol.
Using the play action, Arviso found Clark twice for touchdowns on the night.
“My dad and brother taught me to play with a chip on my shoulder,” Clark said. “I imagine the guy in front of me is stopping me from getting to college.”
Rushing was the focal point for the Pride offense to start the game. Setting the tone for the offensive attack with four runs over 20 yards in the first two drives.
It was a testament to the work of the offensive line.
“We have to remember our fundamentals from practice,” senior right guard Tyrese Henderson said. “We have to keep on pushing for those rushing yards and those passing yards.”
Arviso didn’t have his usual volume. He attempted mainly screen passes, throwing one that led to a 40-yard touchdown catch and run by Mountain Pointe's third running back, Randle Parker.
But Parker, a junior, was the Pride's focus point in the passing attack Friday night. He led the team with five catches for over 70 yards. He also secured his second touchdown of the game with a 5-yard rush in the third quarter.
Dobson couldn’t find momentum on the defensive side of the ball, but showed glimpses of hope on the offensive side. The Mustangs scored their lone touchdown on their first possession.
Although the Pride simplified the offensive attack, Whitacre found an opportunity for the team to work on the basics while developing the system for the coming
“We wanted to come into the game playing solid Pride football,” Whitacre said. “We have a lot of talented playmakers and it's at times challenging to get them in the right spot. When you have those kinds of players you get those kinds of players throughout the game.”
Junior running back Jeremiah Adams wrapped up the scoring in the game with a 15-yard touchdown run.
It was a bounce back performance for the Pride after a loss last week against Corona Del Sol set them back to an even record.
After the victory over Dobson, Mountain Pointe finds themselves over .500 yet again this season, and are hoping a dominant victory leads to a dominant stretch at the end half of their schedule.
Mountain Pointe will look to carry the momentum from Friday's win to next week when it travels to Mesa to face Desert Ridge.
“We need to continue to progress, and make a playoff run,” Whitacre said. “That’s the mindset. These guys want a playoff run. They want to get back to that Pride mentality.”
