Flash Santoro impressing on world stage

Clint “Flash” Santoro has become a track & field icon in Ahwatukee.
He’s provided an outlet for adults of all ages to continue competing at a high level, often winning state and regional championships while medaling at national events, too. His club, the AZ Pacemakers, has set the standard for adult club track & field programs across the state and country.
With each competition both locally and on a national level the club competes in, they bring home more hardware. Last July, nine runners from the club won championships in their respective events. Santoro was one of them.
He’s been all across the country competing and representing Ahwatukee and Arizona. But in early July, he took his athletic ability to a national stage to compete in the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Finland.
He finished 14th in the world in the men’s 45-49 age group 3000-meter steeplechase.
“The feeling of representing the United States once again at the highest level
of our sport kept me going, and I persevered through the pain and discomfort
to get myself out there and do it,”
Santoro said.
“I believe we had 332 athletes from
the USA compete at the meet. I was the top finisher in the steeplechase for the United States and all of North America once again.”
Santoro’s 14th place finish came with a bout with adversity.
Just a week prior to the race taking place, he was diagnosed with shingles, a rare viral infection that causes a painful rash and blister-type lesions on various parts of one’s body. Santoro’s case occurred on the left side of his face.
The virus comes from the same one that causes chicken pox. The virus remains dormant for years before it can flare up again in the form of shingles. The rash and blisters can cause intense pain that usually does not subside for weeks.
“It was the slowest race of my entire 30 years of running the steeplechase, and two minutes slower than my top 9 finish at the World Championships in Màlaga, Spain 2018,” Santoro said. “It’s a time that I earned, though. This guy here did not jog, he did not falter, he did not mentally fall asleep or succumb to doubt. This guy here gave everything his body could give.”
The impressive feat is the latest in Santoro’s long career in track & field.
Just this past April he competed alongside girlfriend Carol Douglass at the Masters Indoor Track Nationals in New York. 3000-meter run in 10 minutes, 34.58 seconds and placed fifth overall in the mile with a time of 5:11.48. Douglass, who runs and has recently taken up throwing events, placed fourth overall in the women’s ages 50-54 shot put with an 8.04-meter throw.
Now home in Ahwatukee, Santoro said he is continuing to recover before taking on his next event.
“I’m still feeling the lingering effects of the shingles virus, but I’ll be back and stronger in no time,” he said. “I’ve got plenty of great years left in these legs.”
