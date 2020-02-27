A short line had already begun to form an hour and a half before tip-off between top-ranked Desert Vista and No. 4 Skyline in the 6A boys basketball semifinals.
As game time neared, fans of both schools filed into Desert Vista’s gym, nicknamed the Storm Center, leaving only standing room available in the four corners. The capacity crowd saw a back-and-forth, high-energy first half before a dominant run by Desert Vista in the final two quarters.
Led by Marquette-bound senior forward Osasere Ighodaro, Desert Vista defeated Skyline 63-44 to advance to the 6A State championship.
The Thunder will face rival and No. 11 seed Mountain Pointe Tuesday night at Arizona State’s Desert Financial Arena at 8 p.m., where a large crowd is expected for the all-Ahwatukee final.
“I was shocked,” Desert Vista coach Gino Crump said when he learned his team would face Mountain Pointe. “I heard it just now. It’s incredible. Huge. All Ahwatukee it should be a good crowd.”
It took time for nerves to settle for both Desert Vista and Skyline early on in the game, as both teams struggled on either end of the court to maintain possession.
Off-target passes, traveling and carry violations and several fouls hampered both teams. That, combined with uncharacteristic performances by Desert Vista’s shooters, resulted in a 24-22 lead for the Thunder at the half.
“I knew I would get shadowed and it would be harder and harder to score,” Desert Vista sophomore guard Desean Lecque said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be my night so I tried to get my teammates the ball. They pulled through for me when I had a rough night.”
Lecque, who has averaged more than 20 points all season for the Thunder, had zero points after two quarters of play. Ighodaro, the Thunder’s second leading scorer, had just four — two of which came from a posterizing dunk just before the half.
Things didn’t go much better for Skyline, which had an uncharacteristic night shooting the ball. Junior Patrick Herrera, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season, opened the game for the Coyotes with a 3-pointer from NBA range. His only other points on the night, two free throws, came late in the fourth quarter.
Northern Arizona-bound point guard Dayton Harris struggled to find a consistent shooting rhythm, as he was constantly flanked by Desert Vista’s quick guards. The senior failed to hit any of his several 3-point attempts, finishing with 7 points. His brother, sophomore guard Dominic Capriotti, fouled out with just over 4 minutes to play without recording any points.
“We knew we had to just execute our game plan and play defense,” Crump said. “We wanted to stop them in transition at the three-point line. That’s what we did, our guys did a good job.”
Carrying over momentum from the end of the first half to the second, Desert Vista went on a 16-4 run to open the third quarter, leaving Skyline stunned.
A 3-pointer and fast break layup by Andrew King, followed by another easy bucket in transition for Malik Mack helped the Thunder gain separation. Lecque and Ighodaro quickly found a rhythm in the midst of the Thunder’s run.
Ighodaro, as he did against Cesar Chavez in the quarterfinals, continued to dominate on the defensive end, which then turned into points. A chase down block in the fourth quarter followed by yet another dunk capped off what had turned out to be yet another strong performance from the 6-foot-10 wing.
He finished with 17 points and three blocks. Lecque, who’s impact was felt down the stretch from the free throw line, finished with 12 points for the Thunder. Both King and junior wing John Solomon also finished in double-figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
“My shot wasn’t falling in the first half,” Ighodaro said. “We just stopped settling for jump shots and played together. We went to the rack and it worked out for us.”
Skyline kept the game close up until the third quarter thanks to senior forwards Tanner Poeschl and Tyree Taylor. Along with the duo’s strong defense, they gave Skyline several second-chance opportunities with a slew of offensive rebounds.
Poeschl finished with 17 points while Taylor had 13.
The loss capped off what was a historic season for the Skyline basketball program. Never before had the Coyotes advanced past the first round of the playoffs, let alone to the semifinals. They finished with the best record ever in program history at 27-3 overall and won the East Valley Region title.
Desert Vista entered the semifinals this season for the third time in Crump’s four-year tenure leading the program. The only year the Thunder didn’t make this deep a run in the postseason was last year in 2019.
They will now seek the program’s first state championship since 2008. Desert Vista’s last title game appearance came back in 2015, when Tony Darden was head coach.
“I just want to get our game plan together and go out and win this thing,” Ighodaro said. “We just need to play together, play hard and leave it all on the court.”
Desert Vista won both meetings this season with rival Mountain Pointe, but the Pride have been on a year since the start of the postseason. Mountain Pointe beat sixth-ranked La Joya, followed by two-time defending champion Pinnacle and No. 7 Chandler to reach the title game.
Both teams have hit their stride at the right time, setting up yet another classic installment in the historic Ahwatukee rivalry.
“Mountain Pointe at ASU is going to be legendary,” Lecque said. “We are both going to come out and play really hard. I can’t wait for that game, I’ll be ready.”
