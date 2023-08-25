Mountain Pointe Head Coach Eric Lauer was eager to see how his team would respond with just over 30 eligible players playing iron man football on the road at Valley Vista Friday night.
There were mistakes. Some players came away battered and bruised. But most importantly, the Pride started the season on a high note beating Valley Vista 24-13 to start the season in the win column.
“We don’t have a lot of depth right now,” Lauer said. “We had to go to some younger guys. That was the first time kinda meshing with these new guys. Defense played well and turned them away often.
“I can’t wait to get back and look at the film. There were a lot of things there it just wasn’t clean.”
Mountain Pointe’s defense started the game strong forcing a safety by Valley Vista on the first snap of the game. From there, a first look at the explosiveness Zeke Rodriguez – a transfer from Casteel who was ruled eligible by the Arizona Interscholastic Association after a hardship appeal – showed what the junior athlete brings to the Pride offense in terms of explosiveness.
He took a jet sweep 40 yards for a touchdown. But it was called back due to a penalty. The first mistake for the Pride on the night.
Mountain Pointe regrouped and extended its lead thanks to a 6-yard run by senior Christian Clark, the Pride’s University of Texas commit. But that would be the bulk of the action Clark saw Friday night.
On Mountain Pointe’s second series, he took a helmet to his knee. Lauer said there was no structural damage and Clark could have returned to the game. But with fellow running back Randle Parker, also a Division I recruit, sidelined with a groin injury, Lauer decided to not risk Clark’s health for the rest of the season and held him out.
That opened the door for young backs to see playing time. Junior Marion Gillespie was one of those backs.
“(Gillespie) and Zeke (Rodriguez) were the main ballcarriers tonight,” Lauer said. “They didn’t expect it, they were supposed to be the slot type of players and neither one has had a lot of touches. They were thrust into that spot and they did a good job for us.”
Junior quarterback Robert Knorr, a transfer from Maricopa, made his debut with the Pride Friday night. He completed 6 of his first 7 passes and ended the night with over 140 yards through the air.
He connected with wideout Javier Jones for his first touchdown pass as a member of the Pride. Later in the game he found Rodriguez for a 25-yard strike.
Lauer said the junior showed poise and his ability to lead Mountain Pointe in a real game situation. That will be needed yet again next week when the Pride go on the road to Palm Springs, Calif. to face Palm Desert High School.
“We talk about team 31, this is team 31. They get to make it what they want it to be,” Lauer said. “We’re going out of state and there are good California teams.”
Lauer remembers all too well the last time Mountain Pointe went on the road early in the season.
Last year, they traveled to Las Vegas to face Arbor View as part of the Polynesian Classic. It was the debut game for the likes of Clark, Parker and others who hoped to restore Mountain Pointe’s identity as a power in the state.
Instead, they were on the receiving end of a 45-16 thumping.
Lauer said memories from that game haven’t yet been brought up to his players. Especially because most have now graduated. But he knows it’s in the back of the minds of those who returned from last year’s team.
He believes they will take a different mindset into the Palm Desert game and not allow the lure of traveling out of state distract them from their goal.
“We won’t take anything for granted,” Lauer said. “We’ll get ready for a nice little road trip.”
