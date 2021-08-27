Audra Slemmer still vividly remembers her final high school volleyball match.
A senior for Mountain Pointe at the time, her final game came against rival Desert Vista and then-head coach Molly West. Slemmer and the Pride lost the match on the Thunder’s home court. Slemmer was hurt by the loss, which was reasonable given how heated the rivalry between the two Ahwatukee schools has always been. But she’s always had an incredible amount of respect for West and the Desert Vista program.
That’s why when West announced she would retire after 26 years leading the Thunder, Slemmer immediately put her name in for consideration. Now, on the same floor she saw her high school volleyball career come to an end, she hopes to find success leading her former rival.
“It is a little weird being in the navy and gold and not being in maroon and gold, but I think I’ll get used to it,” said Slemmer, who was most recently head freshman and beach volleyball coach at Mountain Pointe. “I remember playing against Molly West and Desert Vista and she’s always had a reputation of developing good players. I’m hoping I can continue that at Desert Vista.”
Slemmer was hired in May to take over Desert Vista. She inherited a team that went 12-3 in 2020 with no seniors on the roster.
There were some players who transferred out of the program after West’s departure, including Lauren Blutreich, one of the team’s best players the last two seasons. She enrolled at Hamilton.
But the players who returned offer Slemmer, in her opinion, one of the most talented rosters she’s ever coached.
“Out of the 14 years I’ve been coaching volleyball, even with all the craziness going on, I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited to enter a fall season,” Slemmer said. “The girls are good kids, they’re talented players, I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Kylie Moran is one of those players. She emerged as one of the Thunder’s leaders last season on the court. Along with her team-high 194 kills last year, she also had 24 aces.
As a junior, she aimed to become more of a vocal leader for the team. Now in her fourth year on the varsity roster — all of which playing a considerable number of sets — she hopes to take her leadership to the next level.
“We’ve always had to sort of step up but this year it’s been easier,” Moran said. “I had amazing seniors when I was a sophomore to learn from. I’ve kind of used what they taught me and have also taken what I’ve learned at the club level where I have to lead the younger girls.
“I’ve stepped up a lot.”
Moran isn’t alone in terms of leadership. Kate Morin has also emerged as one of Slemmer’s go-to players.
The starting libero for the Thunder last season, she had a team-high 218 digs and 31 aces. She said the transition from one coach to another has been different, but not so challenging. Slemmer and West each have their own ways of coaching and focus on different aspect of the game. Both are effective, but it took time for her and her teammates to get used to Slemmer’s ways.
Now, however, they’re thriving. The team has become closer together because of the lightened restrictions due to COVID compared to last year and as a senior, she aims to make an impact on the younger girls.
“I talk a lot but I’m not as loud as people would expect a libero to be,” Morin said. “I want to see these girls get better and help them anyway I can. I want to watch this program grow under a new coach and see how it flourishes and have a great last season with them.”
Desert Vista will begin its season Aug. 31 against Mesa.
Other Desert Vista fall sports preparing for the season
Cross Country
Desert Vista’s powerhouse cross country program returns most of its top runners from last year’s girls’ team that won the Division I title and boys who placed second behind Brophy. Noah Jodon returns for the boys after placing second overall in the final as a junior, while Lauren Ping, one of the top runners in the nation, returns for her junior year. Katie Sigerud, who has an equally impressive resume for the Thunder on a national level, is back for her senior year. The two placed first and second in last year’s final and are the favorites to repeat in 2021. Cross country is scheduled to compete in the Chandler invitational on Sept. 4.
Swim & Dive
Desert Vista’s boys’ and girls’ swim programs saw a large amount of success last season. The boys, led in part by Jack Luken’s first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, placed second overall as a team. Luken is one of the key swimmers returning for the Thunder this season. The girls, meanwhile, placed fifth overall and return key swimmers such as Katherine Chelus, who medaled in several events for the Thunder in 2020. The team’s first meet will take place Sept. 2 against Hamilton.
Golf
Carter Lolli and Cody Bisetti, two of the state’s top golfers, return for their senior season with the Thunder. Last year Desert Vista won the Central Section championship before going on to finish 10th overall in the final state championships. Head coach Matt Russo believes the experience and returning golfers on his squad will elevate the Thunder to the next level and back into the title conversation in 2021. The girls’ golf team kicked off its season on Monday against Highland. The boys will match up against Brophy on Thursday.
Badminton
The Desert Vista badminton team entered the Divison I playoffs as the No. 10 overall seed but fell in the first round. The Thunder are scheduled to kick off the 2021 season with at the Flying Feathers Badminton Tournament at Highland High School on Thursday and Friday.
A full preview for the Desert Vista football program will be published in the Sept. 1 edition of the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
