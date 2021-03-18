Mountain Pointe boys basketball coach Kaimarr Price and his players still recall the bitter taste left in their mouths after last year’s loss in the 6A state championship to rival Desert Vista.
It’s a taste that fueled the Pride all throughout the offseason, even when COVID threatened to keep them off the court on several occasions. The 2021 season was all about redemption for Mountain Pointe, and after the sixth-ranked Pride edged No. 7 Hamilton Thursday night 52-49 in the semifinals, they became one step closer toward achieving that goal.
“This takes us back to the beginning,” Price said. “If you told us we had one game to play to accomplish all of our goals, I think all of us would sign up for that. That’s the mentality we have after tonight.
Mountain Pointe has become accustomed to winning close games this season. Eleven of the Pride’s 17 games this season have been decided by 10 or more points, including four of the team’s losses.
The Pride’s inconsistency on the offensive end of the floor Thursday and Hamilton’s strong zone defense were two of the main factors for Mountain Pointe’s struggle. The team’s usual contributors — sophomore guards Tru Washington and Mark Brown as well as senior guard Jason Kimbrough — were held in check most of the night by the Huskies.
But down the stretch with Hamilton maintaining a three-point advantage, the Pride found a way to win.
“I think it comes down to the toughness of this team,” Price said. “They’re tough people, not just tough basketball players. You look at Mark for example, he struggled all throughout the first half but in the third quarter he sensed the moment. Big time players make big time plays in big time moments.”
Brown’s first-half struggles quickly went away as he finished with 11 points on the night while also forcing turnovers on the defensive end. Washington, who has led the team in scoring all season, had 14 points after enduring his own struggles early on.
Senior Zereoue Williams, a Utah football commit, was key to Mountain Pointe’s ability to limit Hamilton and maintain a lead throughout most of the contest. The 6-foot-7 forward played all 32 minutes, only leaving the floor during timeouts.
As has been the case all season, Williams created a mismatch in the paint, as he used his large frame to create space and to force contested shots on the defensive end. He was the lone bright spot for the Pride throughout most of the contest, and at times willed his team back from small deficits with 13 points and a slew of rebounds and blocks.
“When my team needs me I have to be there,” Williams said. “When we have to expand it out when they run the zone, I try to find every gap I can. At times like that, when my team is having trouble attacking, I have to step up and attack.
“I try to find the holes, I try to talk a little more and get bigger. Especially when we need it the most.”
Mountain Pointe will face top-ranked Sunnyslope Saturday in the 6A boys basketball state championship at Mesquite at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first meeting two of the preseason favorites to reach the title game this season.
While a joyous moment Thursday, Mountain Pointe’s players all agreed there was little time for celebration. While one step closer toward their ultimate goal, they still had a large obstacle in their way before accomplishing it.
Kimbrough, one of the lone seniors on the team who felt the pain from last year’s season-finale, is confident his team will be more prepared this year than last.
“It means everything,” Kimbrough said. “Our program has never won a championship. So for us to be in position again to give us that first, it means the world to us. This is a special group with the bond we have. Basketball brings us together and bringing a championship to this school would mean everything.”
