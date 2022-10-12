Pride controlling own destiny in second half of season

This year could be the turning point for the Mountain Pointe football program.
The Pride have talent spread out across every position on the field. Many have a year or more of varsity experience at Mountain Pointe. Others transferred in from high-caliber programs.
Mountain Pointe has spent the last five weeks piecing together the talent and how to utilize it all to be successful on the field. There were some hiccups, most notably in Las Vegas against Arbor View and in a matchup with Chaparral, but the Pride have now positioned themselves to make a run at the region championship and a potential top seed in the 6A Conference playoffs. The Open Division is also not off the table.
The Pride are in full control of their destiny. Something this program hasn’t had in recent years.
“It’s interesting how your mind tries to justify things,” Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer said. “Last year it was, ‘If we lose our schedule will still get us in.’ But now, we control our destiny. It’s something we let our kids know.
“If you’re willing to put in the work, some good things will happen for you down the stretch.”
When Lauer took over in 2020, Mountain Pointe was a program coming off a one-win season and in the middle of turmoil after a former assistant leaked game plans to opponents.
The program had no youth feeder teams and overall participation in the program had started to dwindle. Lauer, who had spent years as an assistant during the program’s prime under Norris Vaughan, knew it wouldn’t be an overnight fix.
The Pride went 1-7 in 2020 with the lone win against rival Desert Vista at the end of the season. Lauer thought that might have been the turning point, and it appeared to be so in the early stages of the 2021 season. But mistakes on multiple occasions hampered the Pride.
They lost to Desert Vista in overtime in Week 10 last year, which took away any remaining confidence the team had heading into a first-round matchup with eventual champion Highland. Mountain Pointe was blown out in that game, and it set a new standard and mindset adopted by returning players.
The mindset is one that centers around not folding under pressure, something the team has already shown in the first half of this season. They feel they’re still not quite playing their best football, but they’re close. Which makes them a dangerous team.
“We just have to stay locked in,” sophomore tackle Kaleb Jones said. “This team wants it more than last year. We’re all still mad about what happened. We want it more this year.”
Mountain Pointe currently boasts one of the top backfields in the state with senior Jay’len Rushing and juniors Christian Clark and Randle Parker. All three have Division I potential, and they all showed it by rushing for more than 100 yards each against the Thunder.
The trio complement senior quarterback Chris Arviso, who has already broken his own record for most passing yards in a single game this season. Then there’s the offensive line, a group that consists of one senior starter in Kahoua Leha at left guard. Next to him is Jones, who already boasts offers from the likes of Oregon.
The Pride offense has become dynamic, especially with weapons like Matty Braun, Jaylen Johnson and Jaden Davis catching the ball.
There’s no drop off in talent wherever one looks on the field. And they’re only going to get stronger with a pair of transfer linemen that can play on both sides of the ball becoming eligible against Corona del Sol on Friday.
“It adds a lot more depth to the team and they’re all dogs,” Clark said. “They’ll all be on the field immediately.
Clark, a Desert Vista transfer who won his hardship to be immediately eligible, has been quick to adopt the mindset set by this year’s senior class after its loss to Highland last year.
The Pride play hard. They’re physical. And they have fun.
Their losses to Arbor View and Chaparral, especially in the fashion they occurred, would have been detrimental in years past. But this group rallied around each other and stepped up at practice to enter the bye week with two wins in a row.
“After that loss to Chaparral we all came together as a team,” Clark said. “We’ve all got one goal and that’s to win state. We just had to get our minds right. We got it together.”
Mountain Pointe comes out of its bye week Friday against an Aztecs team that is 4-1 and one of the toughest matchups remaining on the schedule this season.
If they’re able to run the table the rest of the way, they will finish with the best regular season record since 2017. Mountain Pointe went to the semifinals that year.
Lauer believes his team is capable of doing that, as he has constantly reminded them that they control how they season plays out from this point on. In his eyes, they’re poised to elevate the program back to relevancy in the state.
“This is year three, and usually that’s where people want to see some growth and change on and off the field,” Lauer said. “I think we’re kinda turning the corner in that regard. We’re doing some good things.”
