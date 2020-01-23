It’s a position both Sydney Clark and Hannah Robbins have been in before during their careers at Desert Vista.
Robbins, who led the Thunder girls basketball program in scoring last year as a freshman, has picked up where she left off this season as the team’s top scorer at the midway point of the year. Clark, meanwhile, is the second leading scorer for Desert Vista, the same position she was in last year as a junior.
Both girls have had to make some sort of adjustment both on and off the court as leaders this season. It’s an adjustment that came easier for Clark than for Robbins, but both have thrived so far this season.
“It’s been easier this year than it was last year,” Clark said. “Last year I had to step up and be a leader while seniors were still on the team, which made it difficult. I feel like I was more ready for it this year. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Clark is just one of four seniors on Desert Vista’s roster this season. While not uncommon – the Thunder had six seniors last year – its created a different vibe within the program for Clark knowing she is the one most of the younger players look up to.
It’s that same role that Robbins had to take on as a freshman and this year as a sophomore. It’s also a position she never imagined herself being in so soon in her high school career.
“I’m from New Mexico so it’s a lot smaller in terms of schools than Desert Vista,” Robbins said. “When I moved in, I didn’t think I would have such a big role but it’s cool to not only lead a lot of great players but also help them get to where they want to go as a team.”
Desert Vista went 9-17 in coach Raymond Patche II’s first season leading the program in 2017-18. The Thunder improved last season and went 16-14, making the postseason for the first time since 2016-17.
Patche’s main goal when taking on the job as head coach was to establish the mindset that each member of the team is a basketball player, not a girls or boys basketball player. He believes that thought process brings confidence to the team, as well as buy-in from new players as they enter the program.
“We want to give them that real identity of being a basketball player,” Patche said. “I want them to feel like because they and everyone else spend so much time sacrificing that they have some sort of benefit.”
Patche has seen that mindset take over each season as his team’s have improved each year. But he still knows there will be some bumps and bruises along the way to achieving their ultimate goal.
But having players such as Clark and Robbins helps on a nightly basis.
“Hannah as a sophomore was a bigger struggle,” Patche said. “The hierarchy of how old you are plays a factor at times. But she’s done well with not only telling players how to do things but teaching them. Sydney has always had that characteristic in terms of leading by example.
“But I’ve seen her step up vocally this season and has even had conversations with me about how to improve my way of coaching this team. It’s great having a player like that.”
Along with Robbins and Clark, Patche has seen other players step up to help fill a leadership role this season. Jaida Brooks, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, transferred in to the program after spending last year in the starting lineup as a freshman for rival Mountain Pointe.
She was forced to sit out the first half of the season due to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s transfer rule, but she immediately made an impact on the team in practice leading up to her debut with the Thunder last Friday against her former team.
“Jaida Brooks is one of the top players in the state,” Patche said. “I’m thankful, I feel like I’m blessed and I’m glad she is here. She makes other players around her better. I think she can help take us to another level.”
Desert Vista lost the hard-fought contest to rival Mountain Pointe, bringing its regular season record to 11-7 now in the thick of region play.
The Thunder entered the matchup ranked No. 13 in the 6A Conference, a comfortable spot to be in come tournament time. Though they would likely end up in the play-in tournament to determine the final eight seeds.
But Patche and his team strive for more than to just make an appearance in the postseason. He wants his team to host two playoff games.
“I want to get that first-round bye,” Patche said. “I want to finish on top of the region. Making the playoffs is awesome, but can we win our region? If we can get to that point where we are the best team and we have to fight for our No.1 spot every night, that’s the goal.”
