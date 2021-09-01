The Desert Vista High School football program was in an unfamiliar situation in 2020 when the season came to an end in November.
The Thunder lost their final game of the regular season to rival Mountain Pointe in the Tukee Bowl. A week prior, they were subject to quarantine due to positive cases found within the program. That forced the cancellation of their game against Chandler.
In total, Desert Vista played just six games in 2020. And for the first time ever in program history, the Thunder lost all of them. Having a winless record was something that bothered the team, and specifically its four captains, all offseason. Now they are out to not only prove last year was a fluke, but that they can once again compete with some of the top teams in 6A.
“We’re hungry,” said senior Devon Grubbs, who recently committed to Northern Arizona where he will join his older brother and 2020 Desert Vista graduate, Tyson. “This brotherhood is stronger than ever. I feel like we are better prepared than last year and even the year before. We are coming with a different energy this year and I’m excited to show what Desert Vista is about.”
Grubbs, who has been at the varsity level with the Thunder since his freshman season, battled injuries last year and was limited to just four games. In those contests, he rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on offense and had the second-most tackles on the team with 52 on defense.
He will once again be a key contributor on the Thunder’s new-look offense under first-year head coach Ty Wisdom and man the defensive secondary with Cesar Chavez transfer Tavian Dennis, who is eligible right away because he didn’t play any games for the Champions due to injury in 2020.
Helping anchor the Thunder defense, which returns key starters and added some via transfer, will be linebacker Antonio Delgado.
Delgado is one of two juniors voted by his peers to be a captain this season. It’s a role he plans to thrive in, as he follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Armando, who was also voted captain at the linebacker position before he graduated in 2019.
“It feels good that I had someone to look up to,” Delgado said. “He was a hard hitter and gave 110 percent every play. I want to strive to be just as good or better than him.”
Delgado was a varsity starter last year as a sophomore, playing offensive line for the Thunder. He lined up alongside three-star left tackle Jai Rodriguez, who is a senior captain this season.
The Thunder will undoubtedly miss Delgado’s speed and strength on the offensive line, as he proved to be effective as a pulling guard. But Desert Vista has reloaded with an offensive line that may very well be one of the biggest the team has had in recent years.
For players like Rodriguez, that has been refreshing to see. He aims to make the most of his senior season and has so far been happy with his own development and the overall development of the program since he first started on varsity as a sophomore.
But especially after last season, he still has a chip on his shoulder. He feels like he has more to prove.
“It’s crazy, it feels like just yesterday I was strapping up my helmet to play in my first freshman game,” Rodriguez said. “I love this team to death. I love these guys to death. I know there’s more I can do and I’m ready to go to war with them.”
Rodriguez will be leaned upon heavily by coaches and Desert Vista quarterbacks Jackson Akins, a junior who was also voted as a captain by his teammates.
Akins was the Thunder’s starter last season as a sophomore, at times sharing time with Kaden Lentz – who transferred out of the program – and Landen Powell, who transferred from Mountain Pointe ahead of the 2020 season. Powell returns for his senior season and could be in the mix for playing time alongside Akins, senior transfer Xavier Castillo and sophomore transfer Braxton Thomas.
Castillo, however, has a more difficult path to see the field this season. His hardship was denied by the Arizona Interscholastic Association because he was ruled to be a double transfer. After playing three games for Cesar Chavez, he transferred to Chandler where he played basketball. But before competing in any spring ball events for the Wolves, he transferred again to Desert Vista. He is appealing the AIA’s decision.
Nonetheless, players and staff are confident in Akins ability to lead the offense. And most importantly, he has become more confident in himself. Especially after a year in which he couldn’t fully create chemistry with his teammates due to the pandemic.
“It’s been crucial for us,” Akins said. “It’s been a lot different. We got to work right away. It’s been much different than my sophomore year where we were limited.”
The last time Desert Vista won a football game was during the 2019 playoffs against Perry in the 6A semifinals. Parker Navarro, a senior quarterback for Desert Vista at the time, threw for 435 yards and a staggering seven touchdowns in the Thunder’s 70-63 shootout victory over the Pumas.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, when Desert Vista takes the field for its first regular season game, it will have a chance to end its losing streak against Perry. Wisdom, however, isn’t thinking about what happened two seasons ago or even last year.
He has seen improvement in his team since the day he stepped on Desert Vista’s campus in December. Now, he hopes for continued improvement every day and week of the season to turn the program back in the right direction.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of improvement,” Wisdom said. “Our slogan is, ‘all gas, no breaks,’ which means doing things with a purpose and paying attention to detail. They’ve really bought into that. We’ve got a long way to go, don’t get me wrong, but we continue to improve.
“With the leadership of our seniors and some of those juniors, I like the makeup of this team.”
