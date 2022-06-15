AZ Bombers softball team raising money for national trip

A group made up of some Ahwatukee softball players are raising money with the hopes of making it to a national tournament in Indiana near the end of July.
The 16U Arizona Bombers, a competitive club softball team comprised of several Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe student-athletes, recently qualified for a national tournament in Kokomo, Indiana that will feature some of the top softball teams from across the country.
Kenny Lopez, the head coach of the Bombers, has started various fundraisers with the hope of gaining the support of the Ahwatukee community to get every player there with minimal help needed from the girls.
“I put the budget together for the trip and it’s a tough nut to crack,” Lopez said with a chuckle. “Especially with it being impromptu and with fuel prices being the way they are. It makes everything more.”
Lopez said half of the Bombers’ roster came from Ahwatukee Little League when it supported softball. Most then played for recreational team before joining the Bombers.
Many of the girls have been playing with each other for as many as six years, according to Lopez. They wanted to play together. They wanted to win together.
This year especially, everything has started to fall into place.
The Bombers added some new players from Desert Vista to the team and started their summer season early. They played in a qualifier June 3-4 at Festival Fields in Avondale and won. That has now given them the opportunity to travel to Indiana.
“We really stepped on the gas after we left our previous organization for the Bombers,” Lopez said. “We stepped up the material in practice and the expectations from the athletes and what they had to live up to in order to be a Bomber.”
Lopez estimates the team needs roughly $17,000 to have the trip completely covered for the girls. He’s already donated $500 through his business. Two of his customers also pledged $500 each.
The team is hosting a 50/50 raffle and a separate raffle for a bat of the winner's choice from Underground Bats. One ticket is $5, three tickets are $12 and five tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased via the team’s Venmo account @Lopez-Softball-05 until June 30. A winner is scheduled to be announced July 1.
Lopez said they also have a 501c3 name Ahwatukee Youth Athletics. They accept corporate sponsorships to be placed on the team’s banner. Typically, the cost for a banner placement is $500 but due to the sense of urgency from Lopez and the team, they have cut the cost in half to $250.
The team will also be hosting a yard sale in Ahwatukee at 1715 E Saltsage Drive in Ahwatukee on Saturday, June 18.
“Everybody knows this is a big deal for us,” Lopez said. “We’ve had some other people reach out asking how they can help.”
Lopez’s daughter, Lacy, is one of the girls on the team and he cherishes the opportunity to share the field with her.
Along with the qualifier, the Bombers played in California last weekend for a college showcase and have a trip to Colorado planned at the end of June. It will be a good tune up for Indiana, where they hope to make more special memories before many of the girls, including Lacy, age out of club softball next year.
Lopez said they tried to do a similar schedule two years ago, but COVID put a halt to their plans. They were only able to make one trip up to St. George, Utah for out-of-state competition.
Having already accomplished so much this season, it’s been special for Lopez. Now, he hopes it will continue with a good showing in their upcoming tournaments.
“This has been one of the biggest accomplishments as a coach I’ve ever had,” Lopez said. “It’s kind of been a dream we would qualify. To see these girls go from rec ball to have the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage amateur softball has to offer at their age, it’s pretty substantial."
