Cyrus Hembree was just 7 years old when he sat in the living room of his family’s home in Chandler watching the Tour de France.
He was mesmerized by the speed and overall athleticism the bicyclists had in the famous race that draws hundreds of bikers from around the world every year. That’s when he said 10 words that still hold value and motivate him to succeed on a daily basis: “I’m going to win the Tour de France one day.”
“My parents watched that race and it always looked cool,” Cyrus said. “Whenever they were racing, putting their arms up at the end and getting to wear that jersey, I thought about how cool it would be to win it.”
Scott Hembree, Cyrus’ adopted father, believed every word.
Cyrus was born to substance abusers. At just two months old he was placed into protective care because of unexplained injuries he had sustained. Because of his young age, he has no recollection of what took place. Which is also a key reason as to why he doesn’t use his troubled infant past as motivation. That comes from his love for riding.
Cyrus began riding BMX bikes at just 4 years old. Much like when he saw the Tour de France on television, he was mesmerized watching the riders compete at the Chandler BMX Track near the family’s old home. Scott took him to races and eventually let him compete. A family of bicycle riders, Cyrus had already been riding for three years.
He started on a bike as a 1-year-old. In Scott’s words, he “tore up the backyard,” doing multiple maneuvers and turns without stopping. So, by the time he began competing in BMX competitions, Scott, Cyrus and the rest of the family were confident in his ability.
“He had already won some BMX races leading up to watching the Tour de France when he was 7 and when he said that,” Scott said. “Then when he was 8 and beat someone from the mecca city of mountain biking, we knew he would be special.”
Cyrus eventually got into road racing and trail racing, which he has come to enjoy more than BMX. Now 14 years old, the family recently made the move to the Ahwatukee Foothills where he goes trail riding several times a week.
In the fall he will attend Desert Vista and join the school’s mountain biking team, which has had success in year’s past against other schools. Cyrus hopes to make an immediate impact for the tram as a freshman.
Many around him believe he will do even more than that.
“I’ve always wanted to make a career out of this,” Cyrus said. “When I first started, I was able to keep winning, so it’s something that I think I can keep doing. Having a bunch of people at Desert Vista to ride with I think will motivate me even more.”
Cyrus won his first national championship in cross country mountain biking when he was 8. Since then, he’s placed second in BMX in back-to-back years. He recently competed in the Bike the Bluff Arizona State Championship, a 54-mile ride in the Show Low area.
The event mostly catered to adults, so Cyrus rode with men well-above his age group. The race was a unique experience for Cyrus. But it also came with heartbreak.
A large group of riders were struck by a Ford pickup truck during the race. Seven riders ended up in hospitals, six were critically injured. Scott and Cyrus still remember driving by the scene of the accident. They said it was a numbing experience with mangled bikes scattered across the roadway. The family was camping near the area and admittedly had to go on a long drive to take their minds off of the chaos that had ensued.
“I couldn’t stop thinking what would’ve happened if he was in that group,” Scott said. “It brought tears to my eyes. I couldn’t sit around the camp thinking about all the what ifs.”
Cyrus is currently preparing to hopefully win his next national championship. On July 7 and 9 in Winter Park, Co., he will compete in another cross-country mountain bike race. His training involves riding local trails near his home in Ahwatukee. He also used the race in Show Low to get used to the higher elevation.
Overall, he is confident in his ability to potentially win a national title. But no matter the outcome, with every race he takes one step closer to being ready to compete in the Tour de France, his ultimate goal.
“We’ve been to Florida, we’ve been to Texas, Baltimore, all over,” Cyrus said. “The people who are ranked high in the race coming up, I’ve beaten them before. I feel like I have more experience than a lot of them, so I really think I can win.”
To make a donation to the victims of the incident that took place in Show Low, visit https://gofund.me/fe6a935f.
