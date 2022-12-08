Roster overhaul not fazing Pride basketball

In a matter of months, Mountain Pointe’s boys’ basketball roster went from Open Division Championship favorite alongside Perry to overlooked.
The Pride had a strong showing in one of the premier brackets at Section 7, a massive tournament this past summer that pinned them against some of the best teams from across the western part of the United States.
But that was when Mountain Pointe had three of the top seniors in this year’s class and talented players behind them that figured to make a dramatic impact. But those players — Tru Washington, Mark Brown, Kevin Patton Jr., Kallai Patton and Marsai Mason — are all gone, most of which to prep schools.
So, the Pride have taken on a new identity: Underdog. And it’s one they embrace.
“I don’t really say much,” senior Jayven Price said. “See what we do. It’s time to shock the world, shock everybody who doubted us and thought we could only win with a stacked team. See what we do with these younger guys and how they develop.
“They’re playing a lot more confident and getting used to the speed of the game.”
Cousins Jayven and Aiden Price knew they would have to take on a leadership role this season as seniors. But it’s become even more than that now.
This is their team.
They’ve been at the varsity level since they were sophomores, making starts at various times the last two years. They knew they had to take their play to a new level this season with the departure of others. They didn’t harp on the fact they left. They remain happy for those who made decision they felt will better their future. If anything, they’re thankful for the opportunity.
It’s a chance for them to shine in the starting lineup alongside Aiden’s younger brother, Amous, who they both feel will be the most talented of the three. It’s also a chance to pursue a championship one last time together with them leading the way. It’s something they’ve dreamt about for some time and now they have a shot with most of the weight on their shoulders.
“It’s amazing,” Aiden said. “We’ve put in the work every day, all over the summer. Now, come game day, we get to show it. We’re the center of attention, we have to go out there and perform.
“(The transfers) did what was best for them. At the end of the day, I want to see everyone succeed.”
Beyond playing alongside cousins and brothers, they play for their uncle, Kaimarr, who enters his fourth season as the Pride head coach.
He has seen the two become leaders — Jayven the more vocal of the two. And their play on the court has also improved.
Aiden was recently honored at a tournament in the West Valley for his play.
“It’s bigger than basketball,” Kaimarr said. “They’ll be college students next year. They’ll be, not grown, but basically grown. Just to see those leadership skills that will eventually translate into life skills, they’ll develop those on the fly. It’s reassuring to know they’ll be OK once they leave home.”
Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with rival Desert Vista, the Pride were 5-2 on the year. The two losses, however, came in lopsided fashion where they gave up nearly 100 points in both games to Peoria and Millennium — two 5A contenders.
Kaimarr knows with a revamped roster filled with young talent there will be some growing pains. He also is aware the roster won’t be at full strength until the near midway point of the season with transfers and injuries hampering some of his players.
But he doesn’t use that as an excuse. He’s led Mountain Pointe to two straight titles during his tenure so far, both times coming when the team was an underdog to another program. He knows what it takes to win and even now his goal remains the same: Open Division or bust.
“It’s the same as always,” Kaimarr said. “The results should be the same it’s just a different way to get there. Before, anytime we stepped on the court I felt we had the best player on the court and the best overall talent. Now, that’s not necessarily the case.
“Just like we lost games when we had the better players, we’re going to take those things that those other teams did to us that worked and instill it in us to do the same against Brophy and Perry and teams like that.”
