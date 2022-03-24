Jessica Portillo can’t help but smile when reminiscing about her time at Mountain Pointe High School as a student and softball player.
Even with her career cut short due to a torn ACL, she cherished every moment.
A 1996 grad, Portillo played her freshman and sophomore seasons on the diamond before her knee injury kept her out of action as a junior and season. She said it allowed her to have a ‘normal’ high school experience, hanging out with friends and not constantly devoting her time to the field.
“Back then, the process to heal was a lot longer and more painful,” Portillo said. “I was able to actually be a teenager my junior and senior years. I got into school more, did some clubs. All four years here were amazing.”
Portillo managed to get back on the field after high school in the form of recreational leagues. She always desired to be a teacher and about four years ago took a job with Tempe Union High School District. Two years later she was back at her alma mater in the front office and as an assistant with the junior varsity softball team.
Then-head softball coach James Bradford announced he was stepping away from his head coaching duties to focus on his family after the 2021 season. School Athletic Director extended the opportunity to Portillo to take over and she immediately accepted.
To her, leading the team she once played for was a dream. She wished she could have played out her final two years but now thrives to make the seasons she missed as a player special for those currently on the roster.
But more than that, she wants to make sure every player knows she is there for them. She knows the daily struggles high schoolers go through. She has made her desk in the office and the field a safe place for them to escape during tough times.
“She knows when we are having a rough day, she knows how to get us out of a slump,” Trujillo said. “She’s been through it, and I think that gives us something to look forward to. Like, she’s been through it so we know we can do it.
“She gives a safe space where we can go and be ourselves and not worry about the outside world.”
Trujillo said the adjustment to Portillo has been easy. Some of the coaches remained on staff from last year, which kept some camaraderie in place.
Beyond the coaching change, there has also been improvement not only in their play on the field but the support they feel from the rest of the campus.
The team is preparing to have a new scoreboard installed in about a month, replacing the small, outdated one that currently sits just behind the left field wall. The team also had a permanent fence installed with a large maroon banner with ‘Pride’ written in large letters in center field in direct shot of home plate.
Portillo also had the field leveled this offseason and soon, she hopes to install a warning track.
Members of the baseball team have often walked across campus to visit the girls and cheer them on during games. Other athletes from Mountain Pointe’s programs have also showed up to support them. They recognize they are building something special under Portillo, even if it isn’t showing as much as they would like in the win column.
“I feel like we are a new team,” Figueroa said. “It’s a fresh start for everybody. We all just feel great about the wins.”
The Pride won four games in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, they saw the win column once.
Figueroa is one of just two seniors on the team alongside outfielder Kaiya Curley. They both know they are part of a class that will help lead the younger players to more success in the future. That’s why they take pride in the three games the team has won so far this season.
They had hoped to win more, but improvement is what they were seeking, and they have found that. But most importantly, they are having fun with one another.
Practices are light with jokes, but they get the work done. They all cheer and dance when walk-up songs play over the speakers during home games – another new addition this season. The culture is changing, and Portillo credits the players with that just as much as her and her coaching staff.
“The upper class men have done a really good job adapting and helping train the younger girls,” Portillo said. “They have done a great job taking them under their wings and correcting their mistakes and make sure they understand everything.”
Portillo took a moment to mesmerize what she has started to build at Mountain Pointe. Her coaches were leading a fielding drill, her players were communicating and had some laughs in between reps.
As she looked out to the outfield and at the newly hung banner on the fence, she smiled.
“I think that word says it all,” Portillo said referring to ‘Pride.’ “I take a lot of pride helping get this team situated. Coach Bradford did a lot for the team as well.
“Whoever I pass it on to in the years down the line, I want them to take pride in knowing they can make this program something special, too.”
