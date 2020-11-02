Zereoue Williams, who saw his football recruitment blow up after his first-ever scrimmage at the varsity level after a near five-year hiatus from the sport, has committed to the University of Utah.
Williams announced his decision Monday morning via social media, just one day after the University of Arizona became the 10th Division I school to offer the 6-foot-8, 253-pound three-star tackle. Williams said his decision to commit to Utah ultimately came down to a variety of things, including the software engineering program at the university, the campus and close proximity to his grandparents in Salt Lake City.
“The software engineering program has a lot of focus on game development, which is what I decided I would like to do after college,” Williams said. “I was able to meet some players on Zoom calls and they seem like really good people. The coaches are great, the campus is beautiful and its close to my grandparents.”
Williams returned to the gridiron for his senior season at the request of college coaching staff wanting to see what he was capable of. It was the first time he stepped foot on a football field since the seventh grade, when he ultimately gave up the sport to pursue basketball.
Last year as a junior, Williams played a key role at power forward in the Pride’s run to the 6A title game. His physical presence on the court has translated to the football field, where he has only played a scrimmage and three of Mountain Pointe’s five varsity games due to a foot injury early in the season.
While still relatively early in his recruitment process, Williams said he felt it was the right time and opportunity to commit.
“Football has done a lot for me already,” Williams said. “It’s provided a lot of great opportunities. Being 6-foot-8 and playing football, that’s a big deal. But not so much in basketball, that’s kind of average.
“I think football can do more for me. I just wanted to jump on it so I didn’t really have to worry about it in the future.”
Despite his commitment, Williams remains adamant he will return to the court following the football season and pursue a championship with the Pride basketball team, which returns most of its players from last season and received key transfers from other programs.
“I feel like I have unfinished business with those guys,” Williams said. “Since I walked through the doors at MP, I’ve wanted to win a state title. I feel like we have a really good shot at it this year.”
Williams will become the second Mountain Pointe player to sign a football scholarship with Utah since 2018. LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson signed with the Utes after the 2018 season and redshirted his freshman year. Williams said he still remembers watching Pleasant-Johnson sign just outside Mountain Pointe’s gym.
Much like Pleasant-Johnson, Williams is likely to redshirt his first season with the Utes. The coaching staff told him his first year will center around development, which includes having him fill out his 6-foot-8 frame to better fit the tackle position.
Once bulked up, he aims to make an impact along the offensive line for the Utes against major Division I schools across the country and within the PAC-12.
“I’m beyond relieved that this is, like, secured for me,” Williams said. “I know I’m going to get a great education and I’ll be able to do what I want to do. It’s very exciting.”
