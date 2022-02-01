SaRae Kennard knows the significance her last name brings to the Desert Vista and Ahwatukee community.
She is reminded of it every time she walks into the hallway outside of the school’s gym where the Thunder Hall of Fame wall was created. A quick glance and she is easily able to find the plaque with her dad’s name, Derek Kennard Jr., as well as her uncle, Devon Kennard.
She is also reminded by her teachers on a frequent basis. Especially those who have been at the school or in the community long enough to remember when her dad and uncle played for Desert Vista.
“It’s really cool to represent the last name, I enjoy it a lot,” SaRae said. “Sometimes there’s pressure but, you know, it is what it is. It can be awkward sometimes because some people will say, ‘Oh, you’re a Kennard,’ or say hi because they recognize my last name and I feel bad because I don’t know who they are. But it’s pretty cool.”
A sophomore on the varsity basketball team and a track runner, SaRae has set out to create her own legacy at Desert Vista. Her dad did the same when he helped lead the Thunder to the 1998 state title.
He then went on to play at the University of Nevada before a stint with the Indianapolis Colts, following in the footsteps of his father and SaRae’s grandfather, Derek Kennard Sr., who played for the Cardinals (St. Louis and Phoenix), Saints and Cowboys.
Nine years later Devon did the same as a defensive end, graduating from Desert Vista in 2009 before going on to star at USC and get drafted to the NFL by the New York Giants. He has since had a stop in Detroit and now plays close to home with the Arizona Cardinals.
Derek said it’s an honor to see SaRae don the navy and gold like he did. He is certain she will make the same type of impact he and Devon did during their time at the school.
“It’s a special thing to see her be able to partake and excel at my alma mater and to play the game she enjoys playing,” Derek said. “For me to sit back and watch her in the same halls, the same gyms, it’s surreal to be honest with you. I sit back and just say, ‘Dang, man, my daughter is here, she’s already a sophomore.’
“It’s a cool deal.”
With the Kennard name, however, comes pressure at times. SaRae knew it would happen when she enrolled at Desert Vista as a freshman. She expected the attention, she knew she would be held at times to a different standard.
But she’s embraced it all.
She’s come into her own as a basketball player. Yet, Derek and her mother, Sharby, believe she has yet to reach her full potential.
“I see so much in her, but I don’t think she is where she needs to be or where she wants to be,” Derek said. “I just want her to reach the mountaintops. Whatever goals she has for herself, I want her to excel beyond belief because she can. She has all the tools, all the ability. I just want her to obtain so much more.
“I want her to be the Kennard everybody remembers. And she has that type of ability.”
Both he and Sharby are proud of who SaRae has become at a young age.
Not only does she excel on the basketball court but also in the classroom at Desert Vista. They’ve instilled in her the importance of maintaining a high level of character both on and off the court, something she has embraced and valued as important on her own.
Seeing her make strides in her academic and athletic career inside the same hallways her father and uncle did it is special.
“The big draw about going to DV was the family atmosphere and legacy there,” Sharby said. “She knows there is a lot around her name, but she is making a name for herself. She’s put in a lot of work and I’m super proud of her.”
SaRae has played a key role for Desert Vista’s success this season.
While she averages 3.7 points per game, it’s her suffocating defense and willingness to share the ball that stands out the most when she is on the court. And it’s paid dividends for the Lady Thunder that is made up of just one senior and led by a slew of talented freshman and sophomores.
Currently at 17-4 on the season, Desert Vista is the fourth-ranked team in the 6A Conference, just behind juggernauts Valley Vista, Hamilton and Xavier – three perennial state title contenders. Now in his second year with the Thunder, head coach Dave Williams still believes they have work to do if they want to compete with the likes of Valley Vista, which features Jenna Isaiah, an Oregon commit and one of the top players in the country, among others.
But the team’s mindset is one that wants to get better to knock off the programs in front of them for a state title. They of course know it won’t come easy no matter how much extra time on the practice court they put in. They know they must continue relying on each other like they have all season.
And while they know it’ll take hard work, they’re having fun in the process.
“This season has been really fun just getting to know everybody and playing with my teammates,” SaRae said. “We’ve all had a lot of fun, but we have to keep working hard.”
