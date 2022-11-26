Two 8-3 teams went head-to-head in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night when the No. 8 Mountain Pointe Pride visited the No. 1 Casteel Colts. And after a brief sparring session in the first quarter where the teams battled for field possession, Casteel proved why it was the No. 1 seed authoritatively with a 43-6 win.
It wasn't the ending that Mountain Pointe head coach Eric Lauer envisioned from a team that had averaged 39.4 points per game entering Friday's action. However, it was clear that the outgoing senior class made a lasting mark on the program after beginning their careers going 1-9 as a freshman and ending with an 8-4 season.
"Last year the group did a good job but this year, this group, they really excelled and pushed even further with the level of discipline and commitment to the program," Lauer said. "I just really appreciate that from those guys because they just set the bar even higher."
Casteel broke into the scoring column late in the first quarter with a 10-play, 86-yard drive that was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from Austin Young and a 2-point conversion from Isaac Garcia. Then the Colts struck again on the very next drive with a 13-yard touchdown run from quarterback Landon Jury.
It was the first of three touchdown runs on the day for Jury and he wound up finishing with a huge stat line. He completed 8-of-15 through the air for 135 yards and a touchdown while also running 10 times for 97 yards and the three rushing touchdowns.
"Hats off to Landon Jury. He's playing at a high level right now. He's making some good decisions at the quarterback spot and playing with a lot of confidence. We're reaping the benefits of that," Casteel head coach Dr. Robert Newcombe said.
With a 15-0 lead in the second quarter, the Casteel special teams unit saw an opportunity and made the adjustment to send speed off the edge with Gerayas Grimes (who also added an interception late in the game). He timed his get off well and arrived at punter Matty Braun just before the snap, blocking it and setting up Casteel with first-and-goal at the 9-yard line.
Jury punched in another rushing touchdown just three plays later to give Casteel a 22-0 lead. Then the Colts added another score just before the end of the half when Jury led a four-play, 42-yard drive that took only 45 seconds and ended with a 25-yard touchdown catch by Merrik Kubacki.
The Colts received the ball to start the second half and promptly marched 65 yards in eight plays with Jury scoring again to take a 36-0 lead. Zeke Rodriguez would also get in on the scoring party with a 4-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to make it 43-0. Rodriguez finished with 80 yards on 13 carries.
"We just keep trying to develop our players in every phase of the game. They're learning really well and they're listening to the coaching. Then they implement it and you can tell they really believe in themselves," Newcombe said.
However, living up to the nickname, the season ended with the Pride showing incredible fight in an effort to get onto the scoreboard. And Mountain Pointe did so in highlight-reel fashion late in the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Christopher Arviso II dropped back to pass with just over a minute left to play and found nothing to his liking as he rolled to his left. Arviso then reversed field and came all the way outside the right hash and uncorked a bomb down the right sideline. At the other end, Senior receiver Jaylen Johnson was able to go up and over a defender to make the catch and then contorted his body to reach into the end zone with 51.4 seconds left for Mountain Pointe's lone score.
"We wanted to get some kind of points on the board and I know they had some subs in and everything but we didn't want to go out like that," Lauer said. "It's hard because sometimes you feel like your last game kind of unfairly defines you a little bit. But these guys have put in a lot of hard work and time this year and I'll take them still."
Arviso finished with 130 yards passing and the touchdown in the game while Johnson had two receptions for 44 yards and the score. Junior running back/wide receiver Christian Clark also had a solid day offensively as he finished with 92 yards from scrimmage.
Casteel will now move on to host No. 4 Pinnacle next Friday night at 7 p.m. Pinnacle defeated No. 5 Queen Creek 24-14 on Friday night.
