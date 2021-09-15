A group of six individuals who have made or are currently making an impact on Mountain Pointe High School and the surrounding community were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame Friday, Sept. 10.
The group, which includes athletes, veterans, a doctor and librarian, were honored as part of a special dinner before the Pride football team played Brophy. They were then officially introduced to the crowd during halftime of Mountain Pointe’s win over the Broncos.
“We are celebrating these six individuals for their tremendous achievements both during their time at Mountain Pointe, and after they graduated,” Principal Tomika Banks said in a press release ahead of the event. “But this is also a student-driven event that highlights the culture and community of our school - all of the things that make it such a special place.”
Among those inducted into the Hall of Fame are former Mountain Pointe football player and 2011 graduate Alex Lewis, who went on to star at Colorado and then Nebraska before he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 with the No. 130 overall pick. Lewis spent three years with the Ravens before he was traded to the New York Jets in 2019.
Lewis signed a three-year contract extension with the Jets in 2020, but on Aug. 6 of this year, he suffered a head injury. Three weeks later, on Aug. 18, Lewis announced his retirement.
Ben DeMarr, who played basketball and football for the Pride before graduating in 2011, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. DeMarr joined the U.S. Air Force after high school where he has since become a captain and is also a member of the U.S. Space Force.
Scott Kingery, a 2012 graduate, starred on the diamond for Mountain Pointe’s baseball program. Kingery walked-on at the University of Arizona and played outfield for two years before he switched to second base as a junior. He earned recognition that season as the Pac-12 Conference College Baseball Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
In 2015, Kingery was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Phillies, where he has since worked his way through the farm system and is now a starter. However, he is currently ailing with a shoulder injury that will require him to miss the rest of the season.
Kingery, who was in attendance for the Hall of Fame ceremony, said it was an honor to be inducted by his school.
“It’s a super special night and a super special honor,” Kingery said. “I was really surprised when I got the call. It’s a really cool experience and I’m happy to be back here at Mountain Pointe.”
Kingery, Lewis and DeMarr joined 1999 graduate David Pettibone and faculty member Joann Pompa as inductees.
Pettibone is currently a Professor of Art at the University of Alaska-Anchorage and a professional artist. Pompa, a former department chair at Mountain Pointe, is currently a librarian at the school.
Dr. Aubri Carman, a former athlete, 2008 graduate of Mountain Pointe and a Flinn Scholar, went on to the University of Arizona to study medicine and received her medical degree. Now a pediatric emergency medicine fellow at UT-Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, she said her nomination to be inducted into her high school’s Hall of Fame was “humbling.”
“It’s humbling, for sure. I was flattered, blown away,” Carman said. “I think it’s a really cool tradition they have here, and it makes me feel connected to a place that gave me so much when I was in high school.
“It’s really an honor and to be able to come back out here where we used to play soccer games and run track meets, it’s a lot of nostalgia for sure.”
The six inductees were nominated by the Mountain Pointe community and selected by a panel of seven individuals. A dinner was held before kickoff Friday and current Mountain Pointe student body president Breyonnah Owens oversaw the unveiling of the new members.
Six Mountain Pointe students were tasked with researching the inductees and introduced them during the ceremony.
“It’s awesome,” Kingery said. “This is, I think, the first time I’ve been back here since I graduated in 2012. This is where I grew up. This is where I met my friends and where I met teachers who I still keep in touch with.
“This is a place that will always hold a special place in my heart.”
