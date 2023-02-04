As if the Arizona High School Hockey Association (AHSHA) Division 1 state championship was not enough of an event to aspire towards entering the season, when the league, in its 23rd year of existence, announced its biggest game of the season would be played at Mullett Arena in Tempe — the home of the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona State University’s NCAA Division I men's hockey program — only added to the ante.
Because of this, eight teams found themselves in a play-in round on Jan. 22 vying for a chance to keep dancing in the playoffs.
Among those teams was Desert Vista, who had gotten hot in the latter half of the season riding a six-game win streak heading into the play-in round.
The Thunder kept its momentum rolling by bucking Brophy out of the playoff picture with a 6-1 routing in the play-in round before knocking off fifth-seeded Chaparral by a score of 4-1 then the defending state champion and Pinnacle by a score of 6-3 to punch its ticket to the school's first state championship game since 2016.
The team was led by junior forward Ryan Jim, who led the league in scoring during the postseason with six goals and an assist, senior forward and team captain Daniel O’Reilly, who led the team in scoring during the regular season tallying 33 points, and senior goaltender Aiden Biswanger, who entered the game with a .950 save percentage and led the league in the regular season with a .960 save percentage and 1.07 goals against average.
“We picked it up the last few games and we've all been there for the practices and the games, so really just got the ball rolling at the end of the season,” said senior defenseman Kelton Chadwick at a press conference at Mullett Arena days before the game.
In addition to having momentum built for the championship matchup, Desert Vista entered the game vengeful since Notre Dame ended the team's playoff run a season prior in a 1-0 thriller.
“Notre Dame is the team that eliminated us last year in the semis and we’re all trying to get back and get some revenge on them and it’d mean a lot to bring (the championship) back home against them,” said senior defenseman Ben Woolaver.
Not only would a Desert Vista win bring the state championship back to the school for the first time since 2004, but it would also bring the trophy back to the East valley for the first time since Hamilton High School captured the trophy in 2020.
Notre Dame, on the other hand, entered the playoffs as an early favorite having clinched the #1 seed at the conclusion of the season with a 16-3-1 record in the 20-game season.
Notre Dame Preparatory was all too familiar with playing in a college dome having played games at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend prior to the season.
The team also bolstered Senior Forward Tyler Posch, who led the league in goals this season netting 22 in 20 games during the regular season and Junior goaltender Matthew Gahan, who sparkled in the regular season posting a .930 save percentage, 2.00 goals against average and leading the division in shutouts with two.
Gahan carried his stellar play into the playoffs rocking a 1.47 goals against average and a .950 save percentage heading into Saturday night's affair, which has made him a key player in the team's tight matchups during the postseason.
The hot stick on the team has since been passed to senior forward Connor Purdue who has been near the top of the league in goals and points this postseason with two goals and an assist.
In addition to entering the playoffs as the top-seeded team, Notre Dame had an even bigger target on its back having made trips to the state championship the past two years — capturing the state championship in 2021 and losing to Pinnacle High School during last year’s state championship game — and is seeking its sixth title in its history.
Although the team kicked off its playoffs with a 4-1 routing of Peoria’s Centennial High School, despite being down 1-0 until the third period, the team's playoff run was almost stymied by the combined program of Basha and Perry High Schools, Basha-Perry, in the semi-finals.
Notre Dame Prep was down 2-0 with three minutes and thirty seconds to go in the third period when forward Justin Kaplan broke through and forward Drew Jazwin followed less than two minutes later.
Notre Dame then dramatically punched its ticket to its third state championship in as many years.
Because of this, the players were given a simple message by head coach Charles Miscio that echoed throughout the team's playoff run.
“He gave us a good little speech and told us that as much as it was a thrilling game and we did a good job battling back, that effort is not going to do it the next week and we haven't won anything yet,” said senior forward and co-captain Evan Kobley. “We certainly can't walk around acting like anything's over.”
The last mission for both teams became a final duel at the venue its players had envied all season long for a chance to capture a trophy they had worked all season for.
On the night of Saturday, Feb. 4 at the newly built Mullett Arena in Tempe, fans, parents, friends, family members and lifelong fans of the sport flocked to catch the final showdown of the Arizona High School Hockey Association (AHSHA) season.
The game had all the fanfare of a typical high school sporting event with two ruckus student sections and cheer squads but it also had the elegant amenities of a typical sporting event as all concession stands were open for business during the game.
However, when the clock struck 7 p.m. it was all business.
Prior to the puck drop, the early storyline was a change in goal for the Thunder.
The team opted to start senior goaltender and assistant captain Tagger Tamburo, whose last start was in the play-in round where the team bucked Brophy College Preparatory by a score of 6-1.
Lurking on the bench would be fellow senior goaltender Aiden Biswanger, who had backstopped the Thunder in its two prior playoff games and had gone undefeated on the season.
Despite having the team’s losses on his record, Tamburo put up equally impressive numbers with a .915 save percentage and a 2.60 goals against average during the regular season.
“We have two A-1 goalies and we had the luxury that we could put either one of them in the net,” said Desert Vista head coach Mark Moynahan during a post-game press conference. “We wanted to give Tamburo his chance and that’s what we did. It was a tough decision, but it all worked out.”
Tamburo admits he had nerves in the days leading up to the matchup but says they went away the moment he planted his skates on the ice.
“Today I just treated it like a regular game instead of psyching myself out,” Tamboro recalled during a post-game press conference.
Aside from the late change in net, the teams put their aces up front as Desert Vista’s top line included the leading scorer in the playoffs junior forward Ryan Jim and senior captain Danny O’Reilly.
Notre Dame matched the star power by placing senior forwards Tyler Posch and Connor Perdue on the top line.
This star power made for an early intensity when the puck first smacked the ice but the hot hands were silenced early on by Notre Dame's junior netminder Matthew Gahan and Tamburo, who was dialed in during the early frames of the first period, matching each other save for save.
That was until Desert Vista junior forward Ryan Kim opened the scoring near the nine-minute mark of the first period burying a quick wrist shot past the low blocker side of Gahan to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead.
The lead would only last for just over six minutes as Notre Dame responded when Senior forward Tyler Posch buried a wrap-around goal to knot the game at one goal a piece.
Posche’s knack for the net would pay off again just over a minute later when he buried a centering feed to give the Saints their first lead of the evening.
Notre Dame came out with the same intensity it generated in the latter frames of the first.
The momentum would result in junior forward Reed Gramlich receiving a partial breakaway, which he would bury with a backhand shot blocker side on Tamburo.
Now trailing by two, the Thunder began to act with a chippiness, which would eventually result in a parade of roughing penalties throughout the period for both teams.
However, on one particular call, Notre Dame buried its fourth goal of the game when freshman forward Tate Mickey netted his first goal of the postseason to extend the Saints' lead to three.
Despite being down by a sizable margin, Tamburo stood tall recording 14 saves to keep the Thunder within striking distance of the leading team.
Gahan was equally spectacular, stopping all twelve shots he faced in the period.
Desert Vista’s offense would be dealt a mighty blow when leading Jim received a 10-minute misconduct for boarding.
Although the call could have emotionally decimated the team, the Thunder regrouped and played its most intense hockey of the game, shelling shots at Gahan.
The team attributed its new structurally sound game to what it called a “D-Day speech” where the team's leadership core rallied behind the mantra of “there is no tomorrow.”
Eventually, one found its way through when Kim recorded his second goal of the night with a powerplay marker to draw Desert Vista within two.
Moments later, the Thunder would strike for a second time in the period when O’Reilly slipped one short side on Gahan to draw within one.
With the momentum beginning to swing, Gahan was tasked with coming up big and did so with a series of key saves to preserve the lead.
Then Thunder broke through with a tally from Jim with less than a minute and a half remaining in the third period to erase the three-goal tally and send the game to a 5-5, 15-minute overtime period.
Notre Dame came out with the early momentum but Tamburo managed to stonewall the Saints’ chances in the early moments of the overtime frame.
This paved the way for the Thunder to take the puck to the other end of the ice where senior forward Marcello Lane buried his second goal of the playoffs to capture Desert Vista’s first state championship in nearly 20 years by a final score of 5-4.
The team described its victory with one word “legendary.”
“Legendary. That's the word here,” Moynahan said. “We had 13 seniors on our team, which made us deep with leadership, and it showed all the way through the season. Tonight was certainly legendary for these guys.”
