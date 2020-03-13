The Tempe Union High School District on Friday announced all athletic practices and events would be suspended in light of growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a letter sent to Tempe Union district parents and community members, all extracurricular activities and athletics would not go on as planned after the district announced it would close schools effective Monday, March 16. Athletic teams are also being told not to practice.
“If we have information or reason to believe that we can resume with athletic practices, competition, and other extracurricular activities, we will communicate with students, coaches, and sponsors,” officials wrote in the letter.
Desert Vista head track and field coach David Klecka said shortly after the announcement that he was in the process of informing organizers of the Chandler Rotary Invitational, which is scheduled to take place on March 20-21, that his team was no longer able to compete.
“I’m just going to tell our kids to stay active and we will take things week-by-week,” Klecka said.
Tempe Union, which is currently on spring break, is the latest in a growing list of school closures across the state and country.
Dysart Unified School District announced Thursday it was closing schools and suspending all athletic events until March 27. However, district officials informed teams they were still able to practice. Other districts, quickly followed suit, with most announcing closures “until further notice.”
Winter sports championships across the country have been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic, including at the college level as conference tournaments were canceled shortly before the NCAA announced its championship tournament was also called off Thursday afternoon.
The pandemic also spread to professional sports, with every major league announcing it was either suspending or delaying its seasons to combat the spread of the virus.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association on Thursday morning announced it would discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis at its board meeting on Monday. While the AIA is the governing body of high school athletics in Arizona, the cancelation of regular-season competition is left up to individual schools and districts.
However, the AIA announced it would respect any school or district’s decision to cancel games in relation to coronavirus concerns. Additionally, it would waive fees if events were canceled.
“Our students are always our biggest priority,” Tempe Union officials said. “It is never a positive thing to interrupt the learning process and the continuity of programming within our schools. But we understand the necessity at this time in responding to the community spread of COVID-19.”
Tempe Union schools affected by closures include Desert Vista, Mountain Pointe, Tempe, McClintock, Corona del Sol, Marcos de Niza and Compadre Academy.
Other athletic suspensions
Valley Christian High School announced Friday it would also be postponing all athletic events until Monday, March 23. Classes will be postponed until Friday, March 20.
"The leadership of Valley Christian has been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 for weeks and meeting regularly to discuss the potential impact it could have on our school community. It is our desire to preserve the health and safety of our entire community while also maintaining educational continuity for our students," a letter to families said. "While we continue to have no cases of COVID-19 at VCS, it is becoming evident that it is not a matter of if a community spread occurs, but when. It is also becoming more evident that social distancing practices help slow down and contain the spread.
"After prayerful consideration and discussion, we have decided to postpone classes across all three campuses until Wednesday, March 18. At that point, we will transition to online learning or flexible learning accommodations through at least Friday, March 20. We will then assess where things stand with COVID-19. Additionally, all athletic and community events until Monday, March 23 are postponed. This includes any practices or rehearsals."
American Leadership Academy announced Friday it was extending its spring break through Friday, March 20.
According to an email from Randy Ricedorff, the athletic director at ALA's Gilbert North campus, all athletic events and extracurricular activities have also been canceled until next Friday.
