Ivy Richey didn’t attempt to run from the impending ice bath from her Desert Vista girls’ lacrosse players. To her, it was a welcomed sight 10 years in the making.
Richey was part of the last Thunder girls’ squad to appear in a lacrosse state championship match. She was a freshman at Desert Vista at the time and had just began to dabble with the sport that would soon begin to shape her future.
Richey, along with her teammates, experienced heartbreak in that 2011 match. But this season, with her now the head coach of the team, they experienced the joy of hoisting the state championship trophy.
Desert Vista, the No. 3 seed in the Arizona Girls Lacrosse Association state tournament, knocked off top-ranked Pinnacle 14-11 Friday night at Higley High School in Gilbert to win the program’s first-ever state title.
“This program hadn’t been to a state championship since my freshman year, so 10 years ago,” Richey said. “It’s unreal. I’m so proud of these girls and how hard they worked. I started coaching when these seniors were freshmen, so it’s been really cool to see them grow.”
Richey and the rest of the team, made up of students from both Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high schools in Ahwatukee, went into the match riding a wave of momentum. The Thunder knocked off Chaparral, the No. 2 seed, in the semifinals to reach the title game.
Desert Vista’s ability to beat both teams is an accomplishment in itself. Pinnacle and Chaparral have traded championships the last decade, dominating the Division I field.
But Richey said her team’s ability to breakthrough against both powerhouse programs not only showed the growth of her team, but the sport and overall competitiveness in the state as well.
“It’s so much bigger than lacrosse,” Richey said. “It really has become its own community, its own family. The growth of the community and family has been huge for these girls to be part of something bigger than them.”
Desert Vista and Pinnacle traded goals early in the first half. The Thunder were able to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish throughout the remainder of the match.
Carly Dirrigl and Anna Lewis, both juniors at Desert Vista, combined to score 10 of Desert Vista’s 14 total goals on the night.
Dirrigl said she entered the match with somewhat expecting to have similar success as she did in the regular season against Pinnacle, when she scored another six goals against the Pioneers.
“One less, but it felt great,” Dirrigl said. “It is just an unreal feeling to win. I got to do it with my best friends. This win gives us hope for growth for fans, supporters and the program. I hope it goes up from here.”
For both Dirrigl and Lewis, being part of the process to build Desert Vista’s girls’ lacrosse program has been a rewarding experience. Especially being able to share it with a senior class that has not only become great leaders, but great friends, too.
Whether it be during lunch at school or on the field, the seniors have set the stage for the two juniors to carry on their legacy as leaders for the program next season when they begin their title defense.
“They’re role models,” Lewis said. “I try to do everything like them, and I hope to be as good as them one day. Winning with them, it almost doesn’t feel real. It’s overwhelming and honestly, I think I’m just in shock. We came in not knowing what would happen but I’m so happy.”
Three of this year’s senior class plan to play next season at Arizona State University. Richey, who played collegiately for the Sun Devils, was recently named head coach of the 18U Arizona Women’s National Team with US Lacrosse.
The overall growth of girls’ lacrosse in Arizona has been a welcoming sight for both Richey and her players.
“There’s really only been two programs (Chaparral and Pinnacle) dominating the sport,” Richey said. “It’s been really cool to see the league become more competitive in the last three years.”
Richey is hopeful Desert Vista will make room in its display case for the team’s championship trophy. She also believes the growing support for the program in Ahwatukee will continue in an upward and positive trend.
“This trophy has been a long time coming,” Richey said. “We would love to have them find a sport for us.”
