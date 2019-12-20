Desert Vista High School administration has recommended the termination of Gino Crump as Thunder boys' basketball coach, according to the Tempe Union High School District.
Crump had been placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 17 after a post-game incident involving a player on Dec. 13. Those present at the Thunder's victory over St. Mary's recalled shoving that could have eventually led to a fight.
"Desert Vista has concluded their investigation and based upon their findings, they have recommended to TUHSD's Governing Board that Mr. Crump be terminated as of today, Friday, December 20," said Megan Sterling, TUHSD Executive Director of Community Relations.
The Thunder are 9-1 on the season, and are set to play in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego over the holiday break. Former assistant coach Pat Johnson said Mike Smith will serve as interim head coach.
Crump could not be reached for comment.
