Waits Physical Therapy ready to serve Ahwatukee

Chad Waits, an Ahwatukee native and resident, recently opened Waits Physical Therapy, a new state of the art facility that can service a variety of patients on the southwest corner of 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard. He and his team will host an open house for the community to come see the facility on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)