Waits Physical Therapy ready to serve Ahwatukee

Ahwatukee holds a special place in the heart of Chad Waits.
It’s where he grew up, attending Kyrene de las Lomas Elementary School and Centennial Middle School before moving on to Mountain Pointe and eventually the University of Arizona. He returned to the Valley after Arizona to attend AT Still University in Gilbert for graduate school. A few years later, he and his wife once again made Ahwatukee their home.
Now, he’s giving back to the community that helped shape who he is today as a Doctor of Physical Therapy by opening his own practice to serve Ahwatukee residents.
“This has been my community that I’ve grown up in,” Waits said. “I’ve grown attached to it over the years. We love the community. There’re so many people doing great things here. We’re excited to open up our practice within the community as well.”
Located on the southwest corner of 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard, Waits Physical Therapy offers top notch service to a wide array of individuals.
Since opening its doors July 31, Waits has serviced those who need routine physical therapy for an injury to local high school athletes preparing their bodies for the season while chasing a Division I college scholarship.
“My demographic looks like Ahwatukee,” Waits said. “I’ve got young athletes. I’ve got D1 prospects. I’ve got end-stage arthritic and total joint replacement rehab (patients). We’ll treat people that have vertigo.”
Waits has been practicing physical therapy for over 17 years. During that time, he had always dreamt about opening a practice to service his Ahwatukee neighbors.
He moved back to the city in 2010 after completing his doctorate at AT Still. He and his wife started a family during that time. His daughter is a volleyball player at Desert Vista while his sixth-grade son is an avid cross country runner and club baseball and basketball player.
Waits’ love for physical therapy started at a young age. He’s always been keen on helping people and learning about the extracurricular activities they enjoy. He finds motivation from people who doubt their ability to return to sports or everyday life in a normal capacity before their injury occurred.
“Challenge accepted,” Waits said. “Let’s go. Let’s figure out how we can keep you moving and doing the things you love.”
Waits Physical Therapy offers a variety of services for patients. From general rehabilitation after a break, sprain or other injury, to injury prevention.
He also offers services like cupping, dry needling, soft tissue immobilization, spinal manipulation, and pre-employment screenings. Waits is also certified in Pilates, offering a different form of therapy that better suits some patients.
Waits prides himself on the tentative work he does when treating a patient. He and his team will take measurements to monitor improvement. Often that includes a specific exercise that causes pain. Waits and his team will develop a plan for improvement and remeasure a patient’s progress. His team is also trained to screen patients for underlying issues that may be causing pain such as fractures, breaks or other neurological issues. Just like a primary care physician would refer an ankle spring to a physical therapist, Waits can refer patients with more serious issues to specialists.
Athletes also can receive sports specific training at Waits Physical Therapy. Waits partnered with Geordie Hackett, an athletic trainer with over 20 years of experience. Together they developed a plan to measure an athlete’s strength in a variety of exercises. Once the athlete is evaluated, they develop a training program that will tackle some of the weaknesses and make strengths even stronger.
“It’s a little bit more personalized in that sense,” Waits said. “I believe that’s what separates us from other programs that will just put together exercises in a window of time. At the end of the day, we want to know if they got value out of this.”
Since opening the doors to Waits Physical Therapy, Waits has received positive feedback from the Ahwatukee residents who have visited the practice.
But now, he’s ready to take on even more patients.
He and his team will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided from local Ahwatukee businesses. His entire team will be in attendance to meet and interact with members of the community while showing them the state-of-the-art facility.
In his eyes, it’s a way of gaining trust and extending an open hand to the community to let them know there is another option to treat their ailments. That’s been his dream for many years and now he’s achieving it.
“I know when people come here and see this and see what we can offer they’re going to love it,” Waits said. “I just need people to know I’m here.”
For more information about Waits Physical Therapy, visit waitspt.com.
